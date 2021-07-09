WeChat Pay HK Announces Consumption Voucher Offer Details

Registering Consumption Voucher Via WeChat Pay HK

Everyone Can Receive Extra Merchant Offers Worth Over HK$10,000

Spend freely at more than 100,000 local merchants with the consumption vouchers

HONG KONG, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeChat Pay HK, one of the selected Stored Value Facility operators for the implementation of the consumption voucher scheme (CVS) by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, held a launch ceremony on July 2 to unveil its offer details regarding the distribution of consumption vouchers. Upon successful registration and selecting WeChat Pay HK to receive the consumption vouchers, users can also enjoy consumption voucher rewards apart from receiving the HK$5,000 consumption vouchers. Through the four reward campaigns by WeChat Pay HK, every user can redeem offers and e-cash vouchers worth over HK$10,000 from the "Merchant Offers" Campaign, participate in the "Daily Lucky Draw" to win up to HK$5,000 voucher bonus every day, get the voucher bonus upon registration of the consumption voucher and receive the "Friends and Family Registration Referral Campaign" rewards.



Starting from the first day of the registration period on July 4, residents who successfully register and select WeChat Pay HK to receive the consumption voucher can enjoy the merchants' offers. From August 1 onwards, residents can use the consumption voucher through WeChat Pay HK at over 100,000 merchants across the 18 districts of Hong Kong. In addition to stimulating the economy, WeChat Pay HK collaborated with Tencent Charity to launch the "Stamps for Food" charity campaign in Hong Kong. From July 1 to December 31 this year, WeChat Pay HK users can get a charity stamp that they can donate after completing their first purchase of the day via WeChat Pay HK[1], to support food recycling and helping charity organization Food Angel in preparation of hot meals for those in need in the city.

WeChat Pay HK Consumption Voucher Rewards details as below:

Reward 1: "Merchant Offers" Campaign with HK$10,000+ offers for everyone

WeChat Pay HK has collaborated with over a hundred merchants to launch a "Merchant Offers" campaign. From July 4, 2021 to January 31, 2022, users who register and select WeChat Pay HK to receive the consumption vouchers will be eligible to participate in the campaign. During the campaign period, not only can WeChat Pay HK users get the HK$5,000 consumption vouchers, but also the selected merchants' offers worth over HK$10,000. Merchants' offers cover categories such as department store, catering, health and beauty, electronic devices, leisure and entertainment, allowing users to spend freely. For more details about the list of participating merchants and offers, please refer to the campaign website.

Reward 2: "Daily Lucky Draw" up to HK$5,000 voucher bonus

From June 30 to September 3, WeChat Pay HK will hold a lucky draw every day. Users who register and select WeChat Pay HK to receive the consumption voucher can enter the "Daily Lucky Draw" activity page for a chance to get a guaranteed prize before the vouchers get distributed. Every day, one lucky person will be drawn to win a HK$5,000 voucher bonus, along with other voucher bonus of other amounts such as HK$888 and HK$88, and more surprising offers. Even if users have not registered and selected WeChat Pay HK to receive the consumption voucher, they can still receive a chance to participate in the lucky draw. All voucher bonuses can be used after users receive their consumption vouchers.

Rewards 3 & 4: Invite friends & family to register and earn up to HK$5,000 voucher bonus

WeChat Pay HK has already launched the "Friends and Family Registration Referral Campaign". From May 28 to August 14, users can get a HK$20 WeChat Pay HK voucher bonus and up to HK$5,000 WeChat Pay HK voucher bonus upon the successful registration of their invited friends and family for the consumption voucher via WeChat Pay HK. Further, users who successfully register and select WeChat Pay HK to receive the consumption voucher can get a HK$30 WeChat Pay HK voucher bonus. All voucher bonus rewards can be used after users receive the consumption vouchers.

Mr. Daniel Hong, Vice President of Tencent Financial Technology, said, "WeChat Pay HK is honored to be selected by the Hong Kong Government as one of the stored value facility operators for the implementation of the CVS. After months of close cooperation and preparations with the CVS joint task force, we are ready to support the scheme, and welcome citizens to register and select WeChat Pay HK to receive the consumption vouchers while spending at over 100,000 merchants in Hong Kong easily and conveniently. We are going to devote sufficient resources, by cooperating with more than 100 merchant partners to provide value-for-money discounts to citizens who register and select to receive the consumption voucher through WeChat Pay HK. People can earn more than HK$10,000 worth of merchants' bonus discount rewards in addition to the HK$5,000 consumption vouchers, covering categories such as shopping malls, household goods, beauty, supermarkets, jewelry, parent-child, home appliances and staycations, in order to let everyone enjoy the scheme's benefits even more. In addition to stimulating the economy, Tencent launched the 'Stamps for Food' charity campaign, in hopes of encouraging citizens to participate in charity activities through the power of technology, promoting environmental protection and helping more people in need in society. Stimulate the economy, help a charity, let's turn our spending into hot meals for the needy."

Note: [1] After completing the first consumption spending with over HK$1 a day, a charity stamp can be donated. Every user can donate at most one charity stamp per day.

About WeChat Pay HK

WeChat is a mobile social communication app designed for smart phone users and it envisions and innovates new ways for people to connect, communicate and share. WeChat Pay HK is an innovative, simple and convenient payment solution embedded in WeChat with multiple layers of security protection for consumers and merchants. WeChat Pay HK was granted a stored value facility licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in 2016 (Name of licensee and licence number: WeChat Pay Hong Kong Limited, SVF0005). It offers local users a one-stop convenient and secure mobile payment service, covering all aspects of a person's daily life, and work with merchants from different sectors including shopping, dining, transportation, delivery and entertainment. The security protection offered by WeChat Pay HK strictly complies with international security standards. Users are required to enter a personal 6-digit payment password to authorize payment.

