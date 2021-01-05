Wei Zhou from CCV was awarded 2020 China's Best Venture Capitalists by Forbes for a fourth consecutive year

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Forbes China released the "2020 China's Best Venture Capitalists" list, and Mr. Wei Zhou, Founding Managing Partner of China Creation Ventures (hereinafter referred to as "CCV"), was ranked 23rd in "China's Best Venture Capitalists". It is the fourth consecutive listing since Wei Zhou founded CCV in 2017 together with his KPCB TMT team, and the award marked another highlight in CCV's fruitful season.

In addition, in October this year, Wei Zhou was listed in Fortune China's "Top 30 Most Influential Investors of the Year" list, which is also the best proof that, Wei Zhou's investment strategy and the performance of CCV team is highly acknowledged by domestic and international LPs as well as world-class business media. Additionally, the successful closing of the CCV USD Fund II, which was oversubscribed to $320 million during the epidemic time, is certainly a remarkable fundraising completed amid challenges brought by the COVID-19 outbreak, commented by China Daily and AVCJ.

"Thanks to all LPs and media for their strong support and recognition. Overseas investors showed efficiency and trust beyond our expectations in our fundraising, we will focus on early to growth-stage investments in China, including cutting-edge technologies, AI, digital healthcare, new enterprise digitization, and products targeting the new generations, to explore and accompany the best Chinese entrepreneurs, building great companies together." Mr. Wei Zhou added during the interview from Forbes.

The Forbes China Venture Capitalists ranking refers to the exit number of investors in the past five years, including exits through IPOs and M&As from 2015.10.1 to 2020.10.1, as well as the growth of portfolio. The stage of the company when the investment happened is also an important factor considered in the ranking. The earlier an investor enters a deal, the more representative it is of the investor's judgment and vision.

With the experience and expertise in managing top-tier international USD funds in KPCB, combined with deep insight into China's local VC market, CCV team has set an industry record that 30% of early-stage investments grew into unicorns including JD.com, JD Digits, Himalaya, CreditEase, etc. over the past decade. CCV has successfully raised over $200 million in USD funds and 2 billion in RMB funds in a short period of time since its launch in 2017.

Since CCV's establishment, the VC firm reaped an excellent result of its B-round investment in Wanka Online, which was listed on the HKSE in December 2018 within 18 months after CCV's investment. New material sector portfolio Q&C silicon Co., LTD landed on the main board of SSE (Shanghai Stock Exchange) this year. Perfect Corp., the world's leading global beauty tech solutions provider, has expanded comprehensive strategic partnership with Tmall, Google and Snapchat, based on its world-leading technology and globalization. Shukun Technology, the medical artificial intelligence company has raised 1 billion RMB in 2020, and its founder Ms. Anne Ma has been listed on 40 under 40 by Fortune. Other star portfolios such as Ice Kredit and Quicktron have also successively closed mega financing rounds.

CCV was founded by Wei Zhou, the former KPCB China Managing Partner, together with the TMT investment team led by him, focusing on early to growth-stage investments in TMT sectors in China. The unicorns the team presented includes JD.com, CreditEase, Rong360, Tantan and other well-known companies, including Shukun Technology, Perfect Corp., Ice Kredit, Mininglamp Technology Group, Venustech, Q&C silicon Co., LTD etc.

