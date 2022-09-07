Weibu Information Inc Emerges As One Of The Top OEM and ODM manufacturers in the world

—

Weibu Information Inc. is a leading high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, design, production and sales services in the IT industry in China. Currently, they operate in electronics, home PC, retail & finance, industrial control, server, big data, and AI. With its ability to customize its products as per the needs and demands of customers and its flexibility to scale up its operations, Weibu has become of the largest OEM and ODM manufacturers in the world.

The company has partnered with giants like Intel, Qualcomm, AMD, MTK and Rockchip to become one of the most reliable and efficient outsourced computer designing, developing and manufacturing companies.

Weibu headquarters is in Shenzhen and its R&D bases are in Shenzhen, Nanjing and Xiamen in China.

Weibu brings six personalized OEM/ODM services, i.e. interface, hardware, software, product structure, branding, and packing. Weibu offers customized OEM and ODM manufacturing along with computer design and development.

The company offers a highly scalable and integrated line of products such as All-in-one PC, Mini PC, and Motherboard. The series comes within range among All-in-one-PC; D-Series, H-Series, P-Series, S-Series, T-Series, and X-Series. The company's Mini PC products include D12, H16, N10, P20, Q13, S23, and T46. What makes the company unique is its Turnkey Services in the production, designing, and development of all-in-one PC, mini PC, and ITX Motherboard series.

Weibu Information Inc is also a leading manufacturer of motherboards; TN5095-A80, TH610&TB660-D4, TH510-D4, T1215U-D4, and T1115G4-A80. The company even provides OEM and ODM Services, with the efficiency of customization over the needs and demands of customers.

Weibu serves every sector as a complete and highly integrated choice of digital and technological devices for smart home, office, entertainment, and education solution.

Weibu, in September 2021, attended the ELEXCON2021 event (ELEXCON Shenzhen International Electronics Show and Embedded System Exhibition) and was honoured to receive the Blue Ocean AIOT Excellence Award for one of its AI BOX. Weibu was also awarded "The Edge Computing Core Control Module Engineering Technology Research Center of Guangdong" in 2017.

In January 2022, Weibu attended the 23rd China Hi-tech Fair at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) and Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center (Bao'an). The company exhibited more than 20 new and 50 hot-selling products, including mobile offices, business entertainment, innovative education, smart retail, artificial intelligence, smart conference, and other fields.

