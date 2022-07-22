Weihai Banyuewan International Beach Music Festival 2022 in Weihai, China proves a success

WEIHAI, China, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online : The Weihai Banyuewan International Beach Music Festival 2022 kicked off on July 15, with a lineup of popular musical acts including solo artists and bands spanning multiple genres who put on impressive performances. The enjoyable, open air event was enjoyed by both locals and by visitors to the city.



Live performances

Since 2017, audiences have been able to enjoy some 50 spectacular sets by over 80 acts and 650 performers from around China as well as from over 23 countries, adding a distinctive and exotic atmosphere to the event.

"It was our first time participating in the music festival and we were extremely impressed by the large audience that showed up and the excitement of being able to perform live," said Johnny, a member of the band Black Joker. "We expect Weihai to become the city of music by continuing to host this event in the future."

Besides the inspiring musical performances, the event's food offerings have also been upgraded to include both a wide range of premium dishes and popular coastal-style regional cuisines. The event also launched an online platform delivering the promise of an unforgettable, authentic regional food experience with a list of high-end restaurants at local hotels where tables can be reserved online.