EFS Catering, a family-owned and operated business, is celebraIng over 16 years of dedicated service in Jacksonville, Florida. Since 2007, EFS Catering has been creaIng excepIonal dining experiences for a wide range of events, from enchanIng weddings to corporate affairs. With a proud history of serving over 23,000 events and 250,000 customers, EFS Catering has been awarded The Knot's Best of Weddings for the past three years in a row.





EFS Catering is not just a catering company; it's a team of culinary arIsts and event specialists who understand the importance of craVing unforgeWable moments through food and service. The company's commitment to excellence and aWenIon to detail have made it a trusted choice for countless clients in the Jacksonville area.

The journey of EFS Catering began in 2007, when a passionate family with a love for food and a dream of creaIng memorable experiences decided to establish their catering business. Over the years, they have honed their craV and built a reputaIon for excepIonal service, excepIonal cuisine, and a personal touch that sets them apart.

EFS Catering is known for its versaIlity, catering to a wide range of events and occasions. Whether it's an elegant wedding, a corporate gathering, a special birthday celebraIon, or a charitable event, EFS Catering brings a touch of culinary magic to every occasion. Their team of skilled chefs and event professionals work closely with clients to curate menus that match their vision and exceed their expectaIons.

The company's commitment to quality and customer saIsfacIon has resulted in a remarkable track record. With over 23,000 successfully catered events and a quarter of a million saIsfied customers, EFS Catering has truly made a mark in the Jacksonville community.

One of the most presIgious accolades that EFS Catering proudly boasts is The Knot's Best of Weddings award, which they have won for three consecuIve years. This recogniIon is a testament to their unwavering commitment to making wedding days as special as they can be. It reflects the trust and saIsfacIon of brides and grooms who have chosen EFS Catering to create the perfect wedding experience.

EFS Catering's team understands that every event is unique, and their mission is to ensure that the food and service are tailored to meet the specific needs and desires of their clients. They offer a wide range of menu opIons, from delectable appeIzers to exquisite entrees and mouthwatering desserts. Whether it's a sit-down dinner or a buffet-style meal, EFS Catering can create a customized dining experience that leaves a lasIng impression on guests.

"We are incredibly proud of the journey we've taken over the past 16 years, and we are deeply grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us," says Larry Grosshans, Founder of EFS Catering. "Our focus has always been on delivering excepIonal service and creaIng unforgeWable culinary experiences. Winning The Knot's Best of Weddings for three years in a row is a testament to our dedicaIon, and it moIvates us to conInue raising the bar.”

Discover what EFS Catering has to offer, and reach out to discuss an upcoming event! Whether it's a wedding, a corporate gathering, or a social event, EFS Catering is dedicated to making every occasion a memorable success. Find more details on their website at www.efscatering.com or drop them a message at info@efscatering.com.

About EFS Catering:

