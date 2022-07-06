Well-known Chinese graphic tablet brand-UGEE enters Southeast Asia

SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UGEE, a premium Chinese technology company mainly devoted to graphic tablets on independent research and development, and ingenuity and quality, has recently entered the Southeast Asia market, and the agent application channel has been opened.

Founded in China in 1998, UGEE has been focusing on the research, development, production and sales of hand-painted and hand-written equipment. It is a brand under the world-renowned graphic tablet manufacturer Hanvon.

For 24 years, UGEE has aimed to help more people create with easy-to-use, durable and cheap graphic tablets, and has released a variety of graphic tablets for beginners, young students and artists, paving the way for them to step into the world of digital painting.

UGEE's factories have obtained more than 100 patented technologies and ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, QC080000 certification, and UGEE's products have passed CE, FCC, RoHS, UKCA, PSE and other certifications, and are loved by a large number of customers in Europe and North America.

Among them, M708 has been in the Best seller Top 100 of Amazon's graphic tablet category for a long time. Cumulative sales in Europe and North America exceeded 100,000 units. Its 8mm ultra-thin body, 10" x 6" large drawing space, 8192-level pressure sensitivity, 60° tilt, 8 shortcut keys, 266RPS report rate and top-quality have conquered many consumers.

In the past year, UGEE has specially launched new products such as S series graphic tablet and U series drawing monitor, which greatly meets the needs of different customers.

The S series graphic tablet has a colorful appearance, supports painting on mobile phones, and supports wireless transmission, which is loved by countless customers. Moreover, the S series not only has a large size (10"x6.27") suitable for desktop painting, but also a small size (6.3"x4") suitable for carrying around.

U series drawing monitor has 11.6" and 15.4", 1920 x 1080 resolution full HD screen, its 90% NTSC, 127% sRGB, 94% Adobe RGB screen.

In addition, UGEE has also launched the Art Star Project to provide equipment and financial support to many digital painting beginners and young artists to help them realize their artistic dreams.

If anyone is interested in obtaining agency rights or purchasing in bulk, please visit the UGEE official website (https://www.ugee.com/be-ugee-partner) to learn about details.