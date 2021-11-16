Well-recognised ESG Commitment from Kerry Logistics Network, A Proud Winner of HKET and Bloomberg Businessweek ESG Awards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 November 2021 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is proud to be recognised for its achievements in Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG'), and was selected as the winner of both HKET's Excellent ESG Enterprise of 2020-2021 ('HKET Award') and Bloomberg Businessweek's ESG Leading Enterprise Awards ('Bloomberg Awards'; collectively the 'ESG Awards'), the latter of which KLN has won for the third consecutive year.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of KLN, said, "We are grateful to be selected as the winner of the two ESG Awards, reaffirming our commitment to upholding the highest ESG governance standards across countries and operations. KLN prides itself on being a socially responsible global company, and has always developed its business strategies and operations in accordance with the best corporate governance practices, while offering care and assistance to the communities it serves. Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, KLN has been providing a wide range of support to various humanitarian programmes, facilitating the rapid response to disaster and emergency situations. We believe the recognition we received from the ESG Awards will drive us to go one step further in environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility, achieving business growth while continuing to contribute to a global future."

The HKET Award was newly inaugurated by the Hong Kong Economic Times, a leading local financial daily, as a part of its Excellent ESG Recognition Scheme. Themed "A New Normal for ESG", the programme this year focuses on honouring companies for their ability to navigate through uncertainties and adapt to emerging changes, based on the idea that companies with higher ESG scores often demonstrate greater resilience to adversity. The award programme is divided into two categories, namely, "Excellent ESG Enterprise of 2020-2021" and "Special Recognition Award of the Year (Project)". Winners were scored by a judging panel comprising representatives from academic institutions, ESG organisations, chambers of commerce and different industries, as well as the general public. The awards ceremony was held on 16 November 2021.

The Bloomberg Awards were established in 2019 by international business publication Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition in collaboration with Deloitte. By rewarding Hong Kong-listed companies for their remarkable ESG performance, the Bloomberg Awards aim to encourage enterprises to strategically adopt ESG practices, in order to foster a sustainable business culture and create a positive impact on the environment and society. The Bloomberg Awards comprise three categories, namely, the "ESG Leading Enterprise Awards", "Leading ESG Initiative Awards" and "Theme Awards", and the results were audited by a panel of judges made up of leaders in the financial and banking industries and academia. The awards ceremony will be held on 8 December 2021.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





About the HKET Excellent ESG Recognition Scheme

The "Excellent ESG Recognition Scheme" was established to acknowledge companies that are held in high regard for their outstanding performance and ability to create a positive impact in terms of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors, as well as banks and financial institutions that excel in integrating ESG elements into their investment decision-making process. By launching this annual programme, Hong Kong Economic Times aims to recognise the efforts and contributions of enterprises in promoting ESG principles, and share examples of best practices across different industries.





About Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition ESG Leading Enterprises

As one of the most influential business magazines in Hong Kong with a global vision and Greater China connection, the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek identifies the challenges and opportunities for enterprises as ESG standards evolve. It joins hands with Deloitte in presenting the "ESG Leading Enterprises". The event aims to recognise exemplary enterprises which demonstrate outstanding business performance and growth, as well as effective incorporation of ESG goals and activities in their development strategies.