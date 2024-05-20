Wellington Decorators Limited Joins Resene Eco Decorator Program: Affirming Commitment to the Environment

Wellington Decorators, a premier company in painting services in Wellington, has proudly announced its achievement in sustainable and environmentally friendly business - successfully participating in the Resene Eco Decorator program.

—

Wellington Decorators Limited is proud to announce its participation in the Resene Eco Decorator program, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly business practices. This achievement highlights Wellington Decorators Limited's continuous efforts to enhance service quality and implement eco-friendly solutions in all its projects.

The Resene Eco Decorator program is designed to identify and encourage environmentally responsible painting contractors, ensuring they adhere to strict standards of sustainability and quality management. To join the program, Wellington Decorators Limited underwent a rigorous evaluation process, assessing their practices, waste management, project planning, and completion procedures.

Wellington Decorators Limited has adopted numerous sustainable practices to minimize environmental impact and conserve natural resources. They focus on using eco-friendly materials, including paints and products free from harmful chemicals, reducing the emission of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) into the environment. These products are safe for human health and can help maintain clean air quality.

The company is committed to minimizing waste generated from painting and decorating projects. They enforce strict waste sorting and recycling protocols, ensuring recyclable materials are handled appropriately and do not harm the environment.

During construction, the company emphasizes energy and water conservation. Their equipment and vehicles are optimized to reduce energy consumption and limit resource wastage.

Wellington Decorators Limited regularly conducts training sessions for their staff on sustainable practices and environmental protection. This not only enhances the knowledge and skills of the employees but also fosters a corporate culture of responsibility and environmental awareness.

Joining the Resene Eco Decorator program reaffirms Wellington Decorators Limited’s status as a leading painting contractor in Wellington and underscores the company’s commitment to the community and the environment.

Khai Do, the founder and CEO of Wellington Decorators Limited, shared: “We firmly believe that a sustainable business is a responsible business. Joining the Resene Eco Decorator program is a crucial step in our journey towards creating sustainable values and delivering long-term benefits to the community.”

Wellington Decorators Limited is dedicated to continually improving service quality while implementing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the evolving demands of customers. The company hopes that their participation in the Resene Eco Decorator program will inspire other businesses in the painting and decorating industry to adopt sustainable and environmentally responsible practices.

About Wellington Decorators Limited

Wellington Decorators, being Registered Master Painters, specializes in providing cost-effective, high-quality painting services to clients throughout Wellington, New Zealand. Founded by Khai Do, the company has quickly built a reputation for exceptional service quality and customer satisfaction. One of Wellington Decorators Limited's strengths is their 5-year workmanship warranty policy, which adds value to customers' properties and ensures complete peace of mind.

Maintaining strategic partnerships with reputable suppliers such as Dulux, Resene, Bunnings Warehouse, and Mitre 10, Wellington Decorators Limited ensures they always use high-quality materials to meet all customer requirements. Through collaborations with Resene and Dulux, Wellington Decorators Limited offers free color consultation services worth up to $250, helping customers choose the most suitable color schemes to enhance the aesthetic value of their projects and ensure maximum satisfaction.

Wellington Decorators Limited is a painting and decorating company, and a reliable project partner. With a team of experienced professionals, Wellington Decorators Limited consistently delivers perfect painting and decorating solutions to meet all customer needs.

