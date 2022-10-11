Wellness A Top Priority With Tenergy Biotech's Latest Kampo Health Product Tenergy 24

Tenergy ensures that good health and wellness are always within reach

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based Tenergy Biotech, an affiliated company of Tian I Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, has created the world's first brand of Kampo health drink called Tenergy 24 to help consumers more easily maintain their health and wellbeing.

While there exists a stereotypical view of Chinese medicine being bitter in taste, Tenergy Biotech's products are the exception even with 100% natural ingredients, created based on the traditional Chinese medicine philosophy to care for different parts of the body.

Using the foundational knowledge of Chinese medicine, including the five viscera, five elements and five flavors, Tenergy Biotech has created an easy-to-use preventative solution with Tenergy 24, made possible by the combination of pairing the natural solar terms and the five elements. As a patented line of products, consumers need only follow the simple instructions for a boost to their health.





Rather than being a difficult routine to incorporate into daily life, the creation of Tenergy 24 is to make the whole process as simple as taking a drink. In total, there are eight different flavors including licorice, bay leaf, roselle honey, perilla, mulberry, chrysanthemum, wheat, and black bean to choose from for a host of benefits

No additional additives, only natural ingredients

Tenergy 24 is a pure herbal concoction, with no additional coloring, essence, preservatives, heavy metals or plasticizers, is low calorie with zero caffeine and sugar, and can be enjoyed daily by all ages without becoming overwhelming.

"We believe that all-natural products are the best way to combat the increasing health concerns of modern life. Our slogan, 'Drink Right, Live Right', is based on the Chinese medicine philosophy. We believe that drinking the right drinks and living the right way is the solution to a healthy lifestyle. The use of such ingredients extracted and refined using traditional methods with no artificial or chemical components, and seasoned with herbs ensures that each mouthful our customers enjoy is filled with natural deliciousness," shared CEO of Tenergy Biotech, Chen Hui-Chuan.

In general, Kampo drinks are used to help maintain the function of the digestive system, and with the addition of other natural ingredients, can achieve other positive immune effects. For example, the use of perilla is able to positively reduce the side effects of contracting the COVID-19 virus as reported by the National Research Institute in Taiwan. Other benefits of the full line of Tenergy 24 include boosting general immunity, calming nerves for better sleep, resisting inflammation, being a source of antioxidants, and helping with dry and red eyes.

"People always come first, and whether it be the COVID-19 pandemic or any future challenges that await us, Tenergy Biotech is always committed to helping people become the healthiest versions of themselves. As we continue to make progress, we hope to bring the world along and cultivate even healthier habits to stave off any health issues for the foreseeable future," Chen Hui-Chuan, CEO of Tenergy Biotech said.

About Tenergy Biotech

Tenergy Biotech was established in 2010, with a primary focus on providing wellness foods based on traditional Chinese medicine concepts as a preventative treatment. Utilizing the benefits of Chinese medicine and incorporating the concepts of the five viscera, five elements and five flavors alongside natural solar terms, its products are natural, safe, and suitable for consumers of all ages and different lifestyles. The aim of the company is to guide people to maintain mental and physical balance, stay clear of diseases, and create health and happiness for all.

