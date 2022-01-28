Wells Singapore Expanding Amid Rising Demand From Local Market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 January 2022 - Wells Singapore is revealing its expansion plans amid strong growth and increasing demand from the local market. On top of its expansion, the water dispenser and purifier company is also preparing to launch a series of new products that aim to enhance user experience and elevate home designs.

As demands of the local market continue to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells will be opening a fourth outlet in the western part of Singapore to add to its store fleet. They currently have a showroom located in Macpherson as well as two outlets in Orchard, on top of their home demo sessions where they bring their products to the customers for free. Customers can look forward to a fresh line of water purifiers as well as new coffee/tea machines that Wells will be adding to their catalogue.

Despite the many disruptions to trade activities and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the water purifier market is on track to bounce back stronger. According to market research, valuation of the ASEAN Water Purifier Market reached SGD$2.02 trillion dollars in 2020, and is forecasted to reach SGD$3.7 trillion dollars by 2026. Singapore, being the 6th largest water purifier market in ASEAN, has seen strong growth over the past year as well. This can be attributed to COVID-19's impact in creating increased awareness of the significance and benefits of consuming safer and cleaner water. As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Wells has adapted by implementing stricter regulations to their home demo and on-site appointments, allowing them to sustain their staffing and expand their target audience through marketing efforts.

Since its establishment in 2019, Wells has worked with several high-profile clients such as OCBC Bank, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Gleneagles Hospital. As consumers become more aware of the health benefits of drinking purified water, Wells hopes to bring their designs and technology to more households, and extend their reach to promote wellness and healthy living to the masses.

