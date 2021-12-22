Wellscare to debut latest IASO-Ultra self-therapy devices at CES 2022

Participation in CES for third year running since 2020

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthtech startup Wellscare is taking part in the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (Jan. 5-8, 2022), where it will be showcasing a number of new products, including an upgraded version of its self-therapy device for herniated disk patients, IASO-Ultra. Booth: 62536-55, Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G, Eureka Park



CES 2022: Wellscare will be showcasing new products, including an upgraded version of its self-therapy device for herniated disk patients, IASO-Ultra.

Wellscare is a manufacturer of B2C medical devices and a member of Born2Global Centre, notable among them an ultra-compact home healthcare device featuring the modern cold laser therapy technology that rehabilitation therapy clinics in countries like the US use for pain treatment. Since 2019, Wellscare's "IASO" brand of products has been available for purchase in the US, Japan, Korea, and other countries.

The defining merit of IASO devices is that they can be used anytime, anywhere for self-therapy for pain relief. The device mounts hands-free on a target area where treatment is needed, where it works its magic.

Wellscare has recently added to the IASO lineup "IASO-Golf," featuring a cold laser intensity 30% higher for accelerated treatment and recovery of athletes and active people prone to frequent injury. In Japan, IASO achieved a record funding rate of over 700% on the crowdfunding platform Makuake, and is now on sale on Rakuten and Amazon. IASO is well-received in Korea also, where it is sold through the retail giant Lotte Hi-Mart at its key stores across the country.

Scheduled for launch at CES 2022, IASO-Smart is a pain testing/diagnosis solution that uses a deep learning (convolutional neural network: CNN) technology. By performing algorithm-based analysis of a patient's vital signals, IASO-Smart measures and quantifies the patient's pain progress into objective data. IASO-Ultra is a device for self-treatment of the back pain that typically accompanies visual display terminals syndrome, a common cause of pain in many people today. IASO-Pro is a professional-grade device used by chiropractors, physiotherapists, and podiatrists in the US. A sneak preview of these models has been given at the Korea Electronics Show 2021.

For further enquiries, interested parties can contact swlee@wellscare.kr.

Related link

Wellscare Website: https://www.wellscare.net/

IASO Amazon Japan: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B09KZS2DLS

IASO-GOLF Rakuten: https://item.rakuten.co.jp/fromseed/iaso_golf/

Media contact

Wellscare: swlee@wellscare.kr

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com