Wellue releases Home ECG Recorder with AI Analysis to Deliver a Smarter Home Medical Devices

Leading smart home medical devices brand Wellue officially announced the launch of its ECG Recorder with AI Analysis.

• 24-Hour continuously EKG/ECG tracking.

• FDA-approved artificial intelligence-based ECG algorithm to analyze data and generate reports.

• Easily share the EKG/ECG report with doctors.

• Lightweight, more convenient, and comfortable to wear than the traditional Holter monitor.

In this new product release, Wellue Health launches 24-hour heart monitoring products for individuals and families. Wellue ECG recorder with AI analysis has FDA-approved artificial intelligence-based ECG algorithm to analyze data and generate reports, Patients can share detailed reports with their doctors at home - all without having to schedule doctor appointments. This has greatly improved the efficiency of patients visit.

Compared with conventional ECG monitoring devices which have only a few minutes of routine, Wellue 24h ECG recorder with AI analysis Intelligently identifies various arrhythmia risks, greatly improve the detection rate of atrial fibrillation and other symptoms, lower the risk of a heart attack.

In addition, Wellue AI ECG recorder makes satisfactory progress in ease of wear. Patients can choose to wear a cardiac patch or with a chest strap - this does not prevent the patient from moving in any way.

"From the hardware design to software optimization, the key advantages of the 24h ECG recorder with AI analysis are smarter data analysis technology and shareable 24h monitoring data reports, " said Ford Hobson, chief marketing officer of Wellue. "At the same time, Wellue also seeks to deliver more safe, smart and accurate home healthcare experience for people with health risks or in pursuit of health."

About Wellue

A healthy and vibrant smart home medical devices brand focusing on developing products with medical-grade accuracy but consumer-friendly, Wellue provides safe, smart, and secure health services for individuals and families.

