Wenjiang residents to enjoy greener atmosphere

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of creating a better living environment for residents, the government of Wenjiang is attaching great importance to the construction of a greenway, to upgrading its river ecological system and strengthening cultural protection centered on Confucius Temple.



The snow mountain view is among the charms of Wenjiang district of Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan province. [Photo by Zhang Zhiqiang]

While Du Fu, a poet from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), described his view of Chengdu, saying "framed by the window, the snow sits on the Xiling Snow Mountain, where it's been for a thousand years".

The same scene can still be seen in Wenjiang district of Chengdu, thanks to continuous government efforts to strengthen environmental protection.

Covering 277 square kilometers, Wenjiang is known as "golden Wenjiang" for its mild climate, rivers and green spaces, and agricultural and industrial output.

Wenjiang is constructing a 698 km-long greenway system with the aim of supporting rural revitalization and boosting industrial development in fields like tourism, creativity, sports and leisure in the region.

The district government has hosted events such as an international marathon and cycling races at the Beilin Greenway, part of the northern section of the greenway, which has a length of 65 km.

Jiang'an River and Jinma River are two rivers that flow through Wenjiang. The Wenjiang government has decided to upgrade areas along the two rivers to promote cultural and tourism development. Public service facilities and wetland parks will be created to enhance local living standards.

Lujia mud flat, was once a less developed part of Jinma River in Wenjiang, but has been developed into a park. The park attracts nearly 1 million visitors annually for activities such as cycling, jogging, sightseeing, taking photos and camping.

Apart from creating new infrastructure and sceneries, Wenjiang has launched a series of upgrade plans for old communities.

Tuanjie Lane, one of old lanes with century-long history, has retained its traditional look after the upgrading process. Traditional cultural and lifestyle elements such as stonework, tofu shops and old teahouses allow visitors to experience an ancient Wenjiang.

Confucius Temple is a particular highlight that demonstrates Wenjiang's history. The district government has decided to develop a cultural zone centered around the temple.

Looking ahead, Wenjiang will promote cultural development so as to strengthen interaction with residents and achieve higher goals in social and economic development.