West Auckland New Lynn Dentist | Dental Implants For Tooth Replacement Updated

The launch coincides with recent troubling figures from Otago University and the NZ Dental Association, which revealed that by the age of 38, New Zealanders will have lost, on average, up to 2.5 teeth due to tooth decay.





A tooth which has been lost or pulled can cause the surrounding teeth to shift and move, which typically exposes teeth to decay and in the longer term can lead to a loss of bone structure and integrity in the jaw, bite problems and more.



As such, Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care is proud to offer its implants. Unlike conventional implants, which need to be placed beneath the gums and require a more invasive surgical process and multiple treatment sessions at the dentist, mini implants are significantly smaller and can be placed in just one visit under local anaesthesia.



According to the New Zealand Health Survey, 42% of adults have an unmet need for dental care due to its prohibitive cost, with a single-tooth implant often costing up to $30,000. Natural Smile Dental wants to advocate that its mini implant services are also more cost-effective.



Moreover, the clinic is currently offering price packages that combine the cost of the implant itself with that of the ceramic or porcelain crown that will be placed on top of it in order to create a pleasing aesthetic finish to the treatment.



For those patients who may not meet the physical criteria for mini implants, the dentists continue to fit conventional implants https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/dental-implants. In the case that more serious intervention is required, they can also assist patients with dental bridges.



Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care is a top-rated dental clinic that serves West Auckland: New Lynn, Glen Eden, Blockhouse Bay, Green Bay, Avondale, Kelston.



In addition to its implants services, the clinic is available for both preventative care and aesthetic treatments, including standard clean and checks, crowns, veneers, tooth whitening and Invisalign.



About Us: Glen Eden, Green Bay, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, NZ: Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

