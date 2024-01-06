West Bronx Personal Injury Law Firm Expands Practice With New Associate Attorney, Matthew H. Kerner, Esq.

The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C., a West Bronx based legal practice with an area of focus in personal injury accident cases since 1997, announces the expansion of its legal team with the addition of their new associate attorney, Matthew H. Kerner, Esq.

West Bronx personal injury law firm, The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C., is pleased to announce the expansion of its legal team with the addition of a new associate attorney, Matthew H. Kerner, Esq. This strategic move is a testament to the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal services to accident victims and addressing the growing demand for personalized and experienced legal representation in personal injury cases.

As one of the leading personal injury law firms in the West Bronx areas of Kingsbridge and Riverdale, The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C., has built a strong reputation for their dedication to their clients and their ability to secure favorable outcomes in personal injury cases. With the addition of attorney Matthew Kerner, a personal injury lawyer, to their team, the firm is further strengthening its capacity to meet the needs of their clients in court and uphold their commitment to justice in all practice areas.

Matthew H. Kerner, Esq., a seasoned attorney with a proven track record in personal injury law, joins the firm with a wealth of experience and a dedication to advocating for the rights of those who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. His experience in navigating complex legal matters, coupled with a client-centric approach, aligns seamlessly with the values and mission of The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.

Prior to joining the firm, Matthew worked at a prominent personal injury firm in Manhattan, where he successfully handled numerous complex cases for clients. His track record of securing substantial settlements for his clients, injury victims, makes him a valuable asset to the personal injury team of lawyers at The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.

With his vast knowledge and experience in personal injury law, attorney Matthew H. Kerner, Esq. will be focusing on representing victims who have suffered personal injuries due to accidents, negligence, or malpractice. His areas of experience include motor vehicle accidents, trip/slip and fall accidents, ceiling collapses, medical malpractice and workplace injuries. Matthew’s addition to the firm enables Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. to expand their practice areas, including personal injury, and provide comprehensive legal representation to a wider range of clients.

The firm's decision to bring attorney Matthew Kerner on board reflects its ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and enhancing the level of service offered to clients. With a focus on achieving favorable outcomes for personal injury cases, attorney Kerner strengthens the firm's position as a leading advocate for individuals seeking justice and fair compensation in the years ahead.

"I am thrilled to welcome my son Matthew Kerner, who has extensive experience in personal injury law, to our legal team," said Stuart Kerner, principal attorney at The Law Office of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. "His dedication to serving clients aligns perfectly with our firm's values." This expansion allows our law firm to further meet the needs of our clients and continue our mission of providing top-notch legal representation in personal injury cases.

Matthew Kerner, a graduate of Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, "I am honored to be a part of the Law Firm founded by my father, Stuart Kerner. I look forward to contributing my skills and experience in advocating for justice on behalf of those who have suffered personal injuries."

Clients can now benefit from the combined knowledge, skills, and passion of the experienced legal team at The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C., as they continue to pursue justice and fair compensation for individuals affected by personal injuries.

About The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.:

The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. is a leading legal practice practicing in personal injury cases since 1997. The firm, based in the West Bronx areas of Kingsbridge and Riverdale, also handles claims throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Yonkers, all of Westchester and Long Island, and the surrounding areas. With a commitment to justice, fairness, and client satisfaction, the firm has successfully represented over 3,000 individuals who have suffered personal injuries due to the negligence of others. With extensive experience battling insurance companies and recovering financial losses for medical bills and loss of earnings and most importantly, pain and suffering, they handle all the heavy legal lifting, allowing accident victims to focus on getting well and moving forward with their lives.



