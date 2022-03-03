Westin Hotels & Resorts Expands in Mumbai With The Opening of The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

Transformed from Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake is set to be the city's New Haven of well-being

MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, continues to propel its footprint in India with the opening of The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. Embracing the brand's foundational pillars of Eat Well, Move Well and Sleep Well, the hotel features signature brand programs that empower guest to regain control and maintain their holistic well-being while they are on the road.



L to R: The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake Lobby; Deluxe King Room; Outdoor Swimming Pool

Set on the scenic shore of Lake Powai in Mumbai, the hotel features 600 guestrooms with spectacular views of the Hiranandani skyline overlooking the tranquil waters of the Lake. Well-being meets style as The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake's design philosophy takes inspiration from the concept of Biophilia, which posits that people have an innate need to connect with nature, and that our link to the natural world affects our well-being.

"We are excited to bring the second Westin hotel to Mumbai. With an increasing demand for wellness travel, the opening of The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake will further expand our portfolio in South Asia, offering industry-leading well-being experiences designed to empower a better you," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Marriott International Asia Pacific. "The hotel is committed to delivering the wellness promise that the brand is known for, giving travellers and locals new ways to experience this iconic destination."

The hotel experience comes to life through the brand's six pillars of well-being – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well – allowing guests to personalize their stay and engage in programming that meets their needs. Guests can enjoy brand signatures such as refreshing amenities including White Tea Aloe Heavenly® Bath products and Sleep Well Lavender Balm to promote a revitalizing rest. The state-of-the-art WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio offers world class equipment, overlooking the breath-taking views of the Powai Lake. The outdoor pool offers the perfect complement to any workout. As a part of the Move Well program, our Run Concierge anticipates guest's wellness routines and ensures that individuals maintain their workout regimens while travelling as well. To translate this on ground, the hotel has a 2km scenic track across 15 acres of lush greenery around the Powai Lake helping guests physically unwind.

"We are delighted to launch our Powai hotel in its new avatar of wellness and wellbeing, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. The team at the hotel looks forward to welcoming back our guests – the old loyalist as well as new adventurist to this upgraded hotel in Powai Mumbai. My best wishes to our colleagues at the hotel for the exciting times ahead," said Mr. Sanjay Sethi, CEO and MD, Chalet Hotels Ltd.

The new hotel offers guests opportunities to indulge in the brand's Eat Well offerings – as seen in all four dining venues. The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake offers a host of culinary experiences created by renowned chef – Gautam Mehrishi who's known for his inept knowledge and skills with Indian cuisine. With trendsetting menus and authentic flavours, the Indian specialty restaurant, Nawab Saheb serves signature dishes inspired from the Northern Indian Frontier and royal Mughal era. Mayouchi is an elegant and intimate oriental tapas bar and also an ideal spot to catch stunning sunsets overlooking the city horizon. Lake View Café, is an award-winning all-day dining restaurant featuring global favourites and a sustainably sourced menu of nutritious foods, also includes an alfresco area where one can breathe in the serenity of the lake. Mumbai Express is the deli where guests can enjoy a wide selection of gourmet foods, healthy bowls and beverages perfect to grab and be on the move.

The Work Well offerings help guests to stay productive on the road. Smart, thoughtfully designed workspaces make collaboration easy and effortless while they are away from the office. The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake boasts over 102,325 sq. ft. of contemporary meeting and events space. Fully equipped with advanced audio-visual capabilities, the Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 1,800 persons. Perfect for business meetings, the resort has 15 versatile indoor and outdoor venues that are ideal for large scale conferences or intimate social events. The hotel's outdoor event space overlooks the Powai Lake, making it a popular choice to host weddings and social functions. From carefully curated Bright Breaks and energizing agendas, to inspiring flexible settings and responsible practices, the hotel ensures attendees and planners feel accomplished, invigorated, and ready to perform at their best. Resonating with the brands core philosophy, the business spaces have been crafted to allow flexibility in function through simple and intuitive design details.

"We at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre are delighted to embark on a new journey as we rebrand ourselves to The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, becoming part of the globally acclaimed Westin Hotels & Resorts," said Nagesh Chawla, Cluster General Manager – The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and Lakeside Chalet, Mumbai – Marriott Executive Apartments. "Located on the scenic shore of the Powai Lake, our hotel offers a sense of relaxation and escape for every type of traveller thanks to Westin's signature approach to Eating Well, Sleeping Well and Moving Well. We look forward to providing our guests a new way to experience the city." To explore the hotel and its facilities visit www.westinmumbaipowai.com

