WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS THE REINVIGORATING BENEFITS OF A GREAT NIGHT'S SLEEP IN CELEBRATION OF WORLD SLEEP DAY

HONG KONG, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Sleep Day on 18 March this year, Westin Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific is encouraging travellers to reclaim good sleep. With Westin's theme for World Sleep Day this year being "Reset Routine", the brand's wellness experts share some simple yet effective practices to reset nighttime routines and a variety of wellness-centered programmes and activities in Australia, China, India, Indonesia and Maldives, and to help improve the quality of its guests' sleep.



The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Heavenly Spa, Eat Well Menu, The Westin Yokohama Rendering

For over a decade, Westin has empowered travellers to transcend the rigors of travel through its Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well and Play Well. The Sleep Well programme emphasises the importance of a great night's sleep as a priority. With the awareness that good sleep is critical for both mental and physical health, Westin has thoughtfully crafted a collection of products and programmes to help improve guests' quality of sleep. Available at all Westin hotels and resorts around the world, the blissful Westin Heavenly Bed®, the nutritious Sleep Well Menu, and refreshing amenities including White Tea Heavenly® Bath products and Sleep Well Lavender Balm to promote a revitalising rest.

"In our survey last year, we learnt that people are putting more emphasis on self-care and recognise the importance of sleep to maintain a good mental and physical well-being," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "World Sleep Day is the perfect occasion for Westin to reaffirm our commitment to our guests' well-being through the transformative power of sleep. Our Sleep Well amenities and programmes offer everything they need to achieve a great night's sleep."

Across the Asia-Pacific region, Westin hotels and resorts are commemorating World Sleep Day with a variety of wellness-centered programmes and activities.

Immersive World Sleep Day Programming and Activities:

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will celebrate World Sleep Day with more than 15 activities taking place over the course of a week. The resort will be offering one daily complimentary workout session, spa treatment suggestions for better sleep, night guided meditations, sauna and steam rooms with aromatic oils, extensive bubbly bath options, chamomile tea as well as a relaxing playlist specially created by the resident music curator. Sleep Well Menus and Sleep Well tip cards will be placed on guest pillows, elaborating the benefits of the Westin Heavenly Bed®, and Lavender Sleep Balm.

As a highlight of World Sleep Day activities, guests will also have the opportunity to mix and mingle at the resort's inaugural Annual Pajama Party, which welcomes guests in their pajamas for a poolside cocktail party. This is a twist on its weekly welcome cocktail party, and guests will be treated to wellness recommendations and fun surprises, including a prize for the best outfit of the evening.

Estalitaa Pinto, Resident Fitness Instructor at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort shares her sleep well tips, "Sleep connects directly with your mental well-being, so training your breath and maintaining a breathing pattern is really important. Meditation helps with that, to calm your mind and relax your body, allowing you to sleep well through the night."

To mark World Sleep Day, The Westin Mumbai Garden City is offering a staycation package with a buffet breakfast and special dining offers. At the hotel's Heavenly Spa by Westin™ guests can enjoy an immersion in a hot tub as a pre-bedtime ritual and sip a cup of Golden Milk, or warm milk infused with the restorative and antioxidant-rich powers of turmeric.

Passang Bhutia, Spa Therapist at The Westin Mumbai Garden City also shares tips on a pre-bedtime ritual, "Immersion in a hot tub for just 15 minutes about half an hour before bedtime can ease the aches and pains that can interfere with comfortable positioning for a restful sleep. The warm water elevates the body temperature, and the process of cooling down can ease the body into the deep sleep it needs."

The Westin Brisbane offers the Drift into Dreamland package, which includes two nights' accommodation in either a Club City View room or Renewal City View Suite, Westin Club exclusive privileges, complete with a nourishing breakfast and evening canapés. Signature Westin sleep-enhancing turndown amenities such as the Lavender Sleep Balm and a Sleep Well gift will ensure a soothing night's rest. Guests are also invited to surrender and reset with one indulgent 60-minute spa treatment at Australia's only Heavenly Spa by Westin™.

Unique leisure locations with signature Sleep Well facilities and offerings

At the newly opened The Westin Nanjing Resort & Spa, located at the heart of Jiangsu Horticultural Exposition Park in Nanjing, China, guests can rediscover tranquillity and relaxation amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of the hotel's surroundings. Along with Heavenly Bath rain showers in all the sleek bathrooms, 86 selected guestrooms and suites also feature private hot springs where guests can soak and unwind with Westin's signature White Tea Aloe Bath amenities before a blissful night's sleep.

At The Westin Chongqing Liberation Square and The Westin Shimei Bay Resort, the Sleep Well menu, available for in-room dining, helps guests recover from time-zone differences with healthy, sleep-inducing superfoods packed with amino acids, vitamins and minerals for a rejuvenating night's sleep.

Sound also has a profound and powerful effect on how we feel throughout the day and growing research suggests that it can help us reduce stress, create a deep sense of well-being and even promote better sleep. At Heavenly Spa by The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali, sound therapy is one of a growing number of 'subtle-energy therapies' that make up the field of vibrational medicine. On the breath-taking Indonesian island, guests can enjoy a 60-minute Private Sound Healing session offered by certified Sound Healer Agustian Supriatna from Ubud Yoga Barn.

Travellers can also experience the Sleep Well offerings at the soon-to-be open The Westin Yokohama. Located in Minato Mirai, Yokohama's newest CBD, the 373-room new hotel is set to open its doors in Q2. The hotel offers a complete range of fitness amenities that take wellness in travel to new heights, including wellness spaces such as the Westin Heavenly Spa, an indoor heated pool, a fitness studio with TRX and the signature RunWESTIN program, featuring Run Concierge-led group run sessions.

To begin every day refreshed or to experience the joy of travel from the comfort of home, The Westin's signature Sleep Well products including The Westin Heavenly Bed, luxury bed linens, White Tea bath and body products and plush bathrobes are also available for purchase online at the Marriott Bonvoy Boutique.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 230 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.