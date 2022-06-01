WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS TEAMS UP WITH STRAVA TO MOTIVATE FITNESS ENTHUSIASTS OF ALL LEVELS TO GO THE EXTRA MILE IN CELEBRATION OF GLOBAL RUNNING DAY

With 20 Million Marriott Bonvoy Points Up for Grabs, Westin and Strava Kick Off Month-Long Global 'RunWESTIN Challenge' Beginning June 1

HONG KONG, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A champion of Global Running Day, Westin Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – today announced it has joined forces with Strava , the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, to reward fitness enthusiasts of all types for getting their hearts rates up beginning June 1. Through this new collaboration, 500 Marriott Bonvoy members will have the chance to earn 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points each by completing the month-long global 'RunWESTIN Challenge' using the Strava app.

As the preeminent well-being brand in hospitality, Westin has consistently supported Global Running Day for more than five years as a means to further encourage guests to stay active while on the road. Westin empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel through its Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. Inspired by the brand's Move Well pillar, this new collaboration with Strava continues to build on the industry-leading programming by Westin.

"The philosophy of Westin has always been rooted in empowering our guests to maintain, and even enhance, their well-being while traveling, so they leave feeling better than when they arrived," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "With this in mind, and inspired by our foundational Move Well pillar, our unique partnership with Strava aims to motivate a global community of fitness enthusiasts and Marriott Bonvoy members to make wellness a priority and get rewarded for doing so."

The 'RunWESTIN Challenge'

Marriott Bonvoy members participating in the Challenge must complete 10 hours of physical activity within the month of June by running, in addition to other types of exercise including walking, biking, wheelchair, and hiking. The challenge of 600 minutes or 10 hours of activity for the month is informed by the American Heart Association's recommendation of at least 150 minutes – roughly 2.5 hours – of physical activity per week[1]. Upon completion of the Challenge at the end of the month, 500 participating members will then be selected at random to receive 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points each.

How to Participate

Marriott Bonvoy members can begin registering for the 'RunWESTIN Challenge' on May 25 via the Strava app. The Challenge kicks off June 1 and closes June 30 at 11:59 p.m. in each participant's respective time zone. Members can register at any point throughout June and complete their 10 hours of activity throughout the month in order to be eligible for the 40,000 points.

"Strava empowers athletes everywhere to find joy through movement," said David Lorsch, Chief Revenue Officer, Strava. "We're excited to celebrate Global Running Day with Westin and inspire Marriott Bonvoy members around the world to stay active with the power of Strava Challenges this June."

Go The Extra Mile at Westin Hotels and Resorts in Asia-Pacific

To Celebrate Global Running Day, on June 1st, enjoy a 5-KM Run Westin at the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, accompanied by a stretching session guided by Estalitaa Pinto, the resort ́s Fitness Instructor. Run Concierge from The Westin Singapore will lead a scenic group run through some of the city's most iconic sights including the Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay. Post run, guests are invited to the hotel's outdoor infinity pool for refreshing treats packed with nutrients and antioxidants to aid recovery.

From a scenic run around Tokyo's Shibuya Scramble and Roppongi Hills at The Westin Tokyo to a leisure beachfront run along a 5km trail around the neighborhood adjoining Anjuna beach at The Westin Goa and running through the picturesque gardens in Jiangsu Horticultural Exposition Park at The Westin Nanjing Resort & Spa, guests can stay active with an extensive collection of signature Move Well program at Westin properties in the region throughout the month of June.

Slated to open June, The Westin Yokohama is strategically situated in the new Central Business District of Yokohama, Minato Mirai, offering easy access to popular sightseeing spots such as Japan's largest Chinatown and the city's renowned Sankeien Garden. As part of the brand's signature Move Well pillar, a local RunWESTIN® program provides jogging maps that offer a choice of either a four-and-a-half or nine-kilometer scenic route around the futuristic Minatomirai waterfront area.

To learn more about well-being at Westin, please visit www.westin.marriott.com and join the conversation @westin and #runwestin. To download the free Strava app on your smartphone, visit the App store and search for Strava. To download Strava on your desktop, visit https://www.strava.com .

