The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah, Surabaya, are Hosting the Most Awaited Countdown Celebration to Welcome 2023

Special room bundling packages are available for all guests to indulge in the most memorable experiences with their loved ones.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the end of the year almost here, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah are welcoming guests with the most exciting staycation experience, which includes a festive countdown celebration in the biggest ballroom in East Java. Connected to the biggest mall in Indonesia, Pakuwon Mall, during the holiday season, guests can choose special Room Bundling Packages in these properties that are offered to create an intimate atmosphere while staying in the hustle-bustle of Eastern Java's largest city.



Create the most unforgettable year-end staycation holiday with the special staycation packages by The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah Surabaya

Two different packages are introduced to suit every personality. For guests looking for elegant and sophisticated 5-star luxury experiences, The Westin Surabaya presents a special room package, "New Year Escapades." At the same time Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah offers a "New Year Stayover" room bundling package for those looking for a more sleek and contemporary staying experience. Every package in these properties consists of a 2 Days and 1 Night Room Bundling Package specially designed for guests with a minimum stay of two days one night, passing December 31, 2022. Included in the packages are "MAMMA MIA!" Gala Dinner and Live Musical Show for two persons at, The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center.

"Our "MAMMA MIA!" Gala Dinner and Live Musical Show this year will mark the biggest New Year's celebration that is ever held in the province's biggest ballroom. Bundled with relaxing staycation experiences amongst the hectic hustle of the city's most prominent neighborhood, we are excited to witness people's enthusiasm to chill out with their loved ones, especially after these struggling pandemic years. Meanwhile, we will definitely commit and adhere to the CHSE's protocol to ensure everyone is safe and sound," said Reza Aryawarman, Complex Director of Sales and Marketing The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah Surabaya.

Feel the Unforgettable Moments in the Festive 80s Vibe

Celebrating New Year's Eve in The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center is the best option for guests seeking a classic yet extravagant countdown experience. With the eye-popping 80s celebration, guests can bring back all the nostalgic energy by dancing and sing-along together in a striking and spectacular colored decoration from the magnificent LED panel display on the 8 x 30 meters stage area.

The special show from this shimmering countdown celebration is the "MAMMA MIA" Live Musical Show which will present one of the Indonesian music legends, Elfa's Singers. A tribute to ABBA, who rode a wave of popularity in the 80's, is set to rock the stage performed by Elfa's Singers.

Guests will also enjoy the rest of the fantastic nights out accompanied by the best tune from Lalahuta, indulging themselves in spectacular performances by David All-Star Orchestra and the city's best dance performer, Last Minute Street Crew. As guests are getting ready for the countdown, they will be indulged in a fantastic party night out accompanied by the top-notch performers in the city.

End 2022 with the Best Culinary at the "MAMMA MIA!" Gala Dinner

Guests are invited to taste a palette of flavors from across the globe in The "MAMMA MIA!" Gala Dinner before the New Year's countdown. Located in The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center, it will be open for approximately 1,000 persons in over 100 roundtables. For this exquisite dinner, The Westin and Four Points Culinary Team will serve a wide variety of international, local, and Chinese cuisines.

The "MAMMA MIA!" Gala Dinner and Live Musical Show are included in The Westin Surabaya's "New Year Escapades,", and the Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah's "New Year Stayover" room bundling package.

For more information, please visit www.westinsurabaya.com / www.fourpointssurabayapakuwon.com or contact +62 (031) 2971 0000.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories guests can experience wellness offerings. It includes the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed, a game-changing gear lending program, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT™ Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings, and more. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits, including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com . Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Four Points by Sheraton

At Four Points, travel is reinvented, and guests can find the timeless style and comfort they are looking for with genuine service and everything that matters most, all around the world. Four Points hotels can be located in big urban centres, by the airport, near the beach, and in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the local and friendly, genuine service where guests can relax and unwind, watch local sports, and enjoy the brand's Best Brew program. To learn more, visit us online and stay connected to Four Points on Facebook. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits, including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition.

To enroll for free or for more information about the programm, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Firman Indra Rusindriansyah

Complex Director of Marketing Communication – The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel: +62 81393211841

E-mail: firman.rusindriansyah@westin.com

Tessa Zelyana Hidayat

Complex Assistant Marketing Communication Manager – The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel: +62 87839943773

E-mail: tessa.hidayat@westin.com