The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Surabaya Unveil Special Offers for the Month of Love

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah unveils a series of romance-inspired getaway packages for the month of love. By adhering to Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment Sustainability (CHSE) protocol, starting from February 2022, guests can enjoy a special room package with a romantic in-room dining experience and a tantalizing cuisine courtesy of prominent chefs.



Suite Dreams at The Westin Surabaya

Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah, said, "Celebrating valentine during the pandemic has never been this comfortable, private, and safe. Our special package has offered a sumptuous romantic getaway for guests to celebrate the day with their loved ones privately, despite the pandemic situation. With our award-winning hotels, this is a perfect experience for guests to relax and revitalize themselves with the breathtaking view of Surabaya skylight."

Have a Suite Dream at The Westin Surabaya

The "Suite Dreams at The Westin Surabaya" offers a special room package of "Executive and Grand Suites" rooms only, starting from IDR 4,700,000++/room/night. Guests will receive a heart-shaped chocolate praline, a 20% F&B discount, and breakfast at the award-winning Magnolia Restaurant at the Sky Lobby Floor, the highest restaurant in Surabaya.

The main highlight of the package is the in-room romantic dinner, where guests will have their trolley-style table decorated into their room and enjoy an intimate 4-course dining experience overlooking city lights.

The Sweetest Escape at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Meanwhile in Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, guests can now enjoy a "Romantic Suite Escape" package for "Junior Suite to Premium Suite" rooms only, including breakfast at the Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar and a 20% F&B discount. Starting this month, the package allows guest to experience an unforgettable in-room romantic dinner with trolley-style dining table decorated into the Suite room while enjoying an appetizing 4-course menu and city views.

Recently awarded as the Leading 4-Star Hotel of the Year from the ITTA 2021, during the Valentine's Day, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah has pampered her guests with a special buffet package at the Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar. With a theme of "Galih and Ratna," all guests were able to enjoy a glass of wine, praline chocolate, welcome drink mocktail, and live acoustic entertainment, only on February 14.

Special collaborations to wrap up Valentine's Day

On the Valentine's Day, The Westin Surabaya hosted a special collaboration between The Westin Surabaya's Executive Chef, John Tarigan, and Celebrity Chef, Chandra Yudasswara. Only on February 14, they offered a curated menu for an in-room dinner as an additional for any room booked during the day, including a set-up table decoration, chocolate praline, welcome cocktail, and wine.

The collaboration also involved the Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) with the unveiling of "The Beef Talk" package on February 14. Held one day in Magnolia Restaurant and Sky Lounge, the package offered a 6-course menu and a full dining experience, including wine, welcome cocktail, romantic table decoration, entertainment, and a strolling photographer.

Finally, guests will feel more assured knowing that The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah are continuously following strict CHSE protocols, including maintaining social distance 1,5 meters; sanitation centers; temperature checks; and regularly disinfectant public spaces.

For more information, please visit www.westinsurabaya.com and www.fourpointssurabayapakuwonindah.com.

About Four Points by Sheraton

At Four Points, travel is reinvented, and guests can find timeless style and comfort with genuine service and everything that matters most, all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in big urban centers, by the airport, near the beach, and in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the local, and friendly genuine service.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries, guests can experience wellness, delicious, and nutritious offerings.