The Westin Surabaya Celebrates the Holy Month of Ramadhan with a Miraculous 'Journey to The Silk Road' Experience

Prepare your senses to be indulged by authentic cuisine selections for Iftar, a brand-new staycation experience, as well as meeting facilities that meets stringent guidelines.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Surabaya is inviting guests to experience the taste of 'Journey to The Silk Road' during the Holy Month of Ramadhan this year. Embracing the vibrant Middle Eastern ambience, the award-winning hotel offers specially-prepared programs during the month, from themed decorations, authentic cuisine selections, family staycation activities to meeting packages.



After a long day of fasting, indulge in the perfect harmony of the freshest ingredients and flavorsome spices at Magnolia Restaurant. Savor a splendid spread of classic Chinese, Asian Fusion, and Arabic dishes

"We are pleased to take you on a 'Journey to The Silk Road' at The Westin Surabaya. Our themed programs allow guests to indulge in the humble sense of celebration and festivity, while keeping up with the thoughtfully crafted 'Eat Well,' 'Work Well,' and 'Sleep Well' experiences by Mariott Bonvoy," said Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

To celebrate good food with friends and family, guests seeking Middle Eastern and Asian cuisines can enjoy the Iftar Buffet at Magnolia Restaurant. Offering the most sought-after cuisines for IDR 433,000 nett per person, 'Journey to The Silk Road's Iftar Buffet highlights the authentic Baba Ghanoush, Kabsha, Beef Kofta, Humush, Lamb Ouzi, Singaporean Laksa and the mouth-watering Muhallabiah.

Complying with stringent health and Marriot Bonvoy's safety protocols, the Iftar buffet limits seating availability and the number of guests to 50% capacity. It offers the Early Bird promotion of 50% price reduction for guests who book now until April 10, 2021, to be used at any time during Ramadhan.

For casual rendezvous with colleagues and the loved ones, guests can also enjoy Moroccan High Tea at Sky Lounge, while waiting for the time to break the fast. Starting at 2pm, the afternoon tea offers a selection of Middle Eastern and Western cuisines, such as Feta Cheese, Almond Nougat, Chocolate Mint Bar, Baklava, Um Ali, and Authentic Moroccan Tea.

The Westin Surabaya also offers flexible Takeaway Iftar Promotion, which caters for single dishes or group packages, starting from IDR 128.000++ per item. To share the Eid Mubarak blessings, the hotel also offers specially crafted hampers and a selection of homemade and Ramadhan characters' cookies.

Aside from satisfying the tastebuds, The Westin Surabaya fulfils guests' appetite for an adventurous Westin Family Experience. Starting from IDR 1.550.000++/room/night, the special room package includes in-room Safari Tent for kids; access to Westin Kids Amenities; and outdoor activity at the Pakuwon Golf and Family Club for a one-time junior golf lesson or a catered BBQ picnic, including fishing and gardening. This package is designed for guests to enjoy an adventurous day, without having to leave the hotel's complex for ultimate safety.

Accommodating a perfect work-life balance with 9,000 sqm of meeting facilities and cutting-edge technology, The Westin Surabaya offers Ramadhan Meeting or Halal Bi Halal Package for business or corporate purposes. Starting from IDR 350.000 nett per person, this includes a meeting room and open buffet with Indonesian or Middle Eastern menu. The special packages are also available for takeaway request.

"At The Westin Surabaya, not only is your comfort paramount to us, but also your wellbeing as a whole. We invite you to experience 'Journey to The Silk Road' so that you enhance your work-life balance in a new and exciting way while observing the fasting during the holy month." Jo added.

For more information, visit www.westinsurabaya.com or call +62 (031) 2971 0000.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed, a game-changing gear lending program, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT™ Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Firman Indra Rusindriansyah

Complex Director of Marketing Communications, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel : +6281393211841

Email : firman.rusindriansyah@westin.com