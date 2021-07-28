The Westin Surabaya Presents Premiere Mid-Autumn Mooncake with Chef William Sun

The Westin Surabaya celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival for the first time by offering mooncake gift sets, specially created by Chinese Executive Chef William Sun

SURABAYA, Indonesia, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Surabaya's heralds in the Mid-Autumn celebrations for the first time with new Baked Charcoal and White Lotus Mooncakes special created by our Chinese Executive Chef William Sun, along with the high-selling classic baked varieties to a modern creation. The Westin Surabaya mooncakes will be available for sale between 3 August and 22 September 2021.



The Westin Surabaya presents limited-edition mooncake inspired by Chinese Book Tote Bag in the pattern of Chinese Lanterns symbolize good fortune & The Jade Rabbit as a companion to Chang E on the moon

Chinese Executive Chef William Sun introduces a premium and limited-edition The Westin Surabaya's Premium Moon Cake Gift Set. It comprises of four regular baked moon cakes with a classic mooncake choice, including the Red Bean Paste, White Lotus with Single Yolk, White Lotus with Double Yolk, Pandan Paste, and the Green Tea Paste is set to satisfy the palate of guests with a preference for modern culinary innovations - encased in a premium box. Guests can share happiness and prosperity among family members, friends, and business associates through an enticing collection of time-honored traditional mooncakes in an elegant gift set of four.

Guests with a penchant for salted egg yolks can take delight in the Baked Charcoal and White Lotus Seed Paste with Four Yolks Moon Cake. They can indulge in the traditional combination of glistering salty egg yolks embedded in sweet white lotus paste. Each portion is a guaranteed bite of the good-quality egg yolk and a good mix of textures and flavors in the mouth. Variations with the double or single yolk are available.

Presented in two types of mooncake packages – the Traditional Four-Piece Premium Package and the One-Piece Individual Package – The Westin Surabaya's mooncakes are available starting from IDR 518,000++ per package and come with Book Tote Bag, Premium Box, and a greeting card. For a limited time only, guests can present their loved ones with mooncakes in a personalized name for an additional IDR 30,000++ on their purchase.

The mooncakes are on display and available for purchase at a dedicated booth in front of the Pakuwon Mall Surabaya welcome lobby. Guests can enjoy a 20 percent early bird discount when ordering before 22 August 2021

For reservations and information, please call (62 31) 2971 0000 or access the website at www.westinsurabaya.com

