The Westin Surabaya Unveils the Largest Ballroom & Convention Center in East Java for Safe, Socially-Distanced Business Needs

With 9,000 square meters of event spaces including the largest ballroom in East Java, newly-launched The Westin Surabaya offers solutions for doing business safely in unprecedented times.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Surabaya introduces the largest ballroom spanning 3,600 square metres (sqm) and convention centre in East Java, a safe and socially-distanced venue for businesses to organize meetings and conferences.



The Westin Surabaya Grand Ballroom with Theater Setup

The hotel has a total of 9,000 sqm event spaces, comprising of the Grand Ballroom and 18 other modern and flexible function rooms with a cumulative capacity of over 3,100. To fit in rooms of all set-ups and virtual purposes, the hotel's meeting spaces accommodate up to eight permutations, from classic theatre and classroom set-ups to u-shape and hollow square arrangements. The hotel also takes into account equipments and tech needs, such as video conferencing, teleconferencing, and live streaming packages.

The Westin Surabaya's Meetings solutions are centered around three core values: energizing, adaptive, and responsible.

Its energizing component features pre-meeting wellness exercises such as yoga, meditation, and pilates, as well as healthier food and beverage (F&B) options during coffee breaks.

"Our venues are also adaptive, as the spacious and pillarless Grand Ballroom and meeting rooms are ideal for socially-distanced gatherings. We also provide outdoor options including a patio, and pool deck, for different group sizes and functions," said Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager of The Westin Surabaya & Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah.

Due to The Westin Surabaya's strategic location in the Pakuwon Superblock complex, there are several local attractions a stone's throw away: Indonesia's largest shopping centre Pakuwon Mall, the Pakuwon Golf & Family Club (PGFC), and sister hotel Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah. The proximity to PGFC also provides event organizers additional flexibility to integrate meeting itineraries and space requirements across several properties.

Spacing requirements can be catered to with ease. Guests have access to 1,500 parking bays in addition to the Westin Grand Ballroom's six elevators and exclusive lobby area.

Another core value that its meetings embody is being responsible, as The Westin Surabaya supports community service, connecting guests and event organizers to local social foundations to facilitate their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Westin Surabaya also practices frequent cleaning and disinfection of public areas, partitioned front desks, and F&B service lines, in addition to providing sanitizing supplies, temperature checks, as well as non-contact electronic options for registrations, payments, and in-room dining.

Currently, Marriott Bonvoy is unveiling a new promotional program "The Time is Now," which outlines special offers for guests who organize events in the group's hotels, including The Westin Surabaya.

Sally Fadjrina, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, said, "Guests who book from now until December 2021 will enjoy a free night's stay for every 15 paid room reservations, 2x Marriott Bonvoy points, and complimentary local delights such as wellness activities for their events. Group bookings will also get one complimentary delegate/guest spot for every 10 paid delegates/rooms."

For more information, visit www.westinsurabaya.com

Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed, a game-changing gear lending program, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT™ Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram . www.marriott.com

Media Contact :

Firman Indra Rusindriansyah

Complex Director of Marketing Communications, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel : +6281393211841

Email : firman.rusindriansyah@westin.com

Related Links :

http://www.westinsurabaya.com