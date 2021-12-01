Westinghouse Electric Company and Energoatom Sign Contract for First AP1000(R) Unit in Ukraine

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company and Energoatom, the state-owned nuclear utility of Ukraine, signed a contract recently in Kyiv, Ukraine, outlining the details of their agreement to bring Westinghouse AP1000® reactors to Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

This agreement initiates engineering and procurement of long-lead items for the first Westinghouse AP1000 unit at the Khmelnytskyi site. The signing ceremony was attended by Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and United States Charge d'affaires to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien.

"The Agreement signed with partners from Westinghouse opens a new stage in the development of Ukraine's nuclear energy sector. Construction of new power units is essential for energy independence of our country. Moreover, we are becoming the driving force that will pave the way for Europe to carbon neutrality. Energoatom, in cooperation with our American partners, is ready to make the green transition to clean and affordable energy," said Petro Kotin, Acting President of NNEGC Energoatom.

In August it was announced that Energoatom had selected Westinghouse AP1000 technology for its long-term goals to develop new nuclear power plants in Ukraine. The exclusive agreement provides that Westinghouse and Energoatom will pursue AP1000 reactor projects to help the country reach decarbonization and its energy security goals. The AP1000 plant is a proven Gen III+ reactor. It has unique fully passive safety systems, modularized standard design, high operability performance and load following capability. The AP1000 projects will provide Energoatom and Ukraine with substantial economic and localization benefits through the construction and operating life of each reactor.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Energoatom in supporting its objectives to develop nuclear power plants in Ukraine. This contract to build the first AP1000 plant at the Khmelnytskyi site brings the country one step closer to reaching its de-carbonization and energy security objectives. We look forward to continuing our work with Energoatom to ensure that Ukraine is able to utilize clean, reliable, and cost-effective nuclear energy for the future," said Patrick Fragman, President and CEO of Westinghouse.