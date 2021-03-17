Westlake 66 to House Hangzhou's First Mandarin Oriental as a Prestigious Addition to Hang Lung's 11th Large-scale Development on the Mainland

HONG KONG, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Lung Properties today announced its prestigious hotel partner at its luxury-positioned development, Westlake 66, in Hangzhou. Mandarin Oriental will be bringing its world-renowned hospitality to Hangzhou, joining the city's most anticipated high-end commercial development to create a nexus of luxury.



Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties (left) is joined by Mr. James Riley (right), Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, at the signing of the agreement to bring Mandarin Oriental to Hang Lung’s luxury Westlake 66 development in Hangzhou.



(From left to right) Mr. Norman Chan, Executive Director of Hang Lung Properties; Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties; Mr. James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental; Mr. Craig Beattie, Group Chief Financial Officer of Mandarin Oriental pose for a photograph after inking the partnership between Hang Lung Properties and Mandarin Oriental to open the first Mandarin Oriental in Hangzhou at Hang Lung’s prestigious Westlake 66 complex



Mandarin Oriental Hangzhou will be an exquisite destination for business and leisure travellers to Hangzhou as a part of the city and region’s new landmark luxury commercial complex, Westlake 66. (Remarks: the photo is an artist’s impression for reference only)



Slated to open in 2025, Mandarin Oriental Hangzhou is a luxurious addition to the Westlake 66 complex, joining the city’s most anticipated high-end commercial development to create a nexus of luxury. (Remarks: the photo is an artist’s impression for reference only)

Westlake 66, Hang Lung's 11th large-scale commercial development on the Mainland, occupies a prime location on a significant part of Wulin Square in the Xiacheng District of Hangzhou. Renowned as one of China's top-tier, burgeoning cities, Hangzhou is also a famous tourist destination, well positioned to capture the booming domestic and international travel markets. The development, with a gross floor area in excess of 194,000 square meters consisting of retail, office and hotel, looks to continue the Hang Lung success story across the Mainland, built on sustainable design, a customer-centric focus, and outstanding service to become the pulse of the city.

Westlake 66 will enjoy an abundance of public green spaces, including the mall's rooftop garden, and embrace two buildings of historical significance within the development. The elegant cluster of towers that will seamlessly integrate corporate business life with world-class retail and dining experiences with easy circulation through a sprawling, modern, luxury mall, will be a dazzling addition to the skyline of Hangzhou.

The Hang Lung "66" brand is well-positioned to lead the luxury sector. Confident in the prospects of the local market, Hang Lung envisages a future for Westlake 66 as a top commercial complex in the region and a landmark of luxury for eastern China. Mandarin Oriental is a natural partner for Hang Lung, as a brand synonymous with luxury and the heights of refined tastes. The addition of Mandarin Oriental to the Westlake 66 complex will be an integral part of delivering a truly world-class experience in line with Hang Lung's vision to attract and partner with leading brands to create a sustainable destination and compelling spaces that enrich lives.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "We are excited to partner with one of the most prestigious brands in luxury hospitality, Mandarin Oriental, in the company's latest development at Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. Bringing the most distinguished global brands to the cities in which we operate has always been at the core of our business strategy. We believe Mandarin Oriental's truly unique reputation for excellence will prove an exceptional addition to our vibrant development in one of China's most dynamic cities."

Mr. James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, said, "Hang Lung Properties is one of the region's most eminent real estate developers. We are delighted to be part of its exciting Westlake 66 project and to be extending Mandarin Oriental's presence in Mainland China. I am particularly pleased to partner with Hang Lung Properties given its clear commitment to sustainability, which aligns with our own sustainability goals and objectives."

The Westlake 66 development is slated to open in phases from 2024, beginning with its retail experiences and primary office towers. The hotel, along with the remaining phases in the complex, are targeted to complete within 2025.