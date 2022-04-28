Westlake Hills, Austin, TX Spinal Stenosis Upper Back/Neck Pain Physical Therapy

—

The new guide covers therapy for multiple conditions including cervical spinal stenosis, Scheuermann’s disease, scoliosis, neck pain, and more. It also discusses diagnosis, treatment options, and preventative measures to avoid future complications.

More details are available at https://www.axiompt.com/Injuries-Conditions/Upper-Back-and-Neck/Upper-Back-and-Neck/a~1127/article.html

Axiom Physiotherapy is conveniently located at 1015 Beecave Woods Dr #300f, Austin, TX 78746, United States and welcomes patients from Westlake Hills, Rollingwood, Lost Creek, Bee Cave and other Austin TX neighborhoods.

With the release of this guide, Axiom Physiotherapy seeks to equip patients and students with reliable information about the anatomy of the spine, neck, and back. These guides are part of the center's compendium of resource pages that cover a wide range of issues related to the thoracic spine, cervical spine, and upper back.

One condition discussed in the book is cervical spinal stenosis, which develops when the space in the spinal column that protects the spinal cord narrows. Following a diagnosis, nonsurgical treatment can be carried out.

If the condition has not progressed too far, physical therapy can be beneficial for those suffering from cervical spinal stenosis. The therapy focuses on reducing discomfort and increasing the patient's range of motion. Each therapy session begins with an assessment of the affected areas and adjacent locations to establish where the treatment will begin. Following the assessment, the client is given a thorough home workout regimen which will help them avoid injury.

Axiom Physiotherapy has a staff of highly trained therapists who are experts in manual therapy, trigger point dry needling, and therapeutic exercise

Owner/Founder Dr Ben Shook says “I have worked as a physical therapist for years and have loved every minute,“ says Dr. Shook. “Being a physical therapist delights me because I get to help people get out of pain and back to doing the things they like.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.axiompt.com

About Us: Westlake Hills, Austin TX: Axiom Physiotherapy is a physical therapy service provider in Austin, Texas, founded by Dr. Ben Shook. He is a reputed physical therapist who has worked in the field for 12 years and earned an advanced certification in orthopedic manual therapy (COMT) from the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine (IAOM).

Name: Dr Ben Shook

Email: Send Email

Organization: Axiom Physiotherapy

Address: 1015 Beecave Woods Dr #300f, Austin, TX 78746, United States

Phone: +15128083904

Website: https://axiompt.com/



