Westlake Hills TX Dental Bonding Cosmetic Dentistry Updated

Westlake Hills Dental Arts has updated cosmetic dental bonding treatents. The practice is showing Rollingwood, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, and Greater Austin TX patients a new way to fix chipped or discolored teeth.

—

Westlake Hills Dental Arts has recently announced the launch of their dental bonding treatments as part of their growing line of cosmetic dentistry.

More information is here

With the updates service, they can help those who need minor improvements. Cosmetic bonding is perfect if you are looking for lower cost alterative for a chipped or discolored tooth.

While they can provide a full line of cosmetic dentistry to achieve a complete smile makeover, dental bonding is designed specifically for simple enhancements of the client’s smile.

The procedure utilizes the same composite resin material that is used to create fillings. The dentist uses it to repair misshapen or slightly chipped teeth, and hide stains and discolorations that teeth whitening cannot resolve. Once the material has been applied, it is treated with a blue light that bonds it to the tooth. The tooth will look completely natural.

However, when the client’s tooth is more severely damaged by decay or injury, it is likely that the practice will need to use dental crowns to restore the appearance of the tooth. This technique is reliable for repairing teeth that have suffered even the most extreme damage. The practice uses all-porcelain crowns that have exceptional translucency and a natural look.

Further information can be found at

The practice is proud to be providing Austin residents with convenient, comfortable, and comprehensive dentistry, and with the new launch, they seek to continue improving their services.

Westlake Hills Dental Arts has utilizes a team of dentists with different areas of expertise. Dr. Rebecca Long specializes in restorative and cosmetic dentistry, such as bridges, bonding, veneers, crowns, and tooth-colored fillings. The practice is located near Lost Creek, Tarrytown, Rollingwood, Barton Creek areas of Austin.

One of their satisfied clients wrote this review, “Very professional, very detail-oriented with a true focus on customer experience and satisfaction. The front office staff is so friendly and knowledgeable. I will be recommending Dr. Long and her team to all my friends and relatives.”

Interested parties for veneers may find out more by visiting

