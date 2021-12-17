Westlake Omics Authorized as the Exclusive Distributor and Service Provider of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in China

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agreement signed by Westlake Omics (Hangzhou) Biotechnology Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as Westlake Omics) and Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as PBI) on December 3, 2021 authorized Westlake Omics as the exclusive distributor and service provider for PBI's PCT Sample Preparation System Platform and related products in China, a move that enables Westlake Omics to provide more professional sample preparation solutions for valuable clinical samples.

PCT (Pressure Cycling Technology), a rapid sample pre-treatment method for micro-scale amount of samples, is of high robustness. PCT can be used in proteomics, biochemistry and genomics in life sciences, as well as in criminal investigation and forensics. David He, VP of Westlake Omics' Business Affairs Division, is optimistic about this agreement: "Westlake Omics is committed to continuously optimizing mass spectrometry-based proteomic analysis technology. This agreement will help optimize the existing sample pre-treatment process." PCT provides a new vision for scientific research, which improves the efficiency of sample preparation and reduces the risk of cross-contamination with its fully automated modular design. For instance, in proteomics, Westlake Omics has minimized the sample pre-treatment process to within 3 hours.

PBI also shows optimism about the market potentials in China, hoping that PCT can be more widely used here. The biotechnology industry has embraced unprecedented attention and challenges because of the Covid-19. PBI hopes that the collaboration with Westlake Omics will facilitate the development of life sciences and provide faster and better PCT that suits the Chinese market.

As PBI's exclusive distributor and service provider in China, Westlake Omics provides installation, maintenance and repair of PCT-related products, and holds PCT seminars and training sessions in due course, thus offering excellent services to every PCT customer.

About PBI

PBI is a leader in the development & sale of innovative, enabling, pressure-based platform solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products/services are based on three patented, pressure-enhanced platforms: (i) Pressure Cycling Technology ("PCT"), (ii) BaroFold Platform, and (iii) Ultra Shear Technology ("UST").

About Westlake Omics

Founded in July 2020, Westlake Omics is an AI-empowered micro world data company. Driven by proteomic big data innovation, we are committed to facilitating precision medicine and pharmaceutical R&D, with multimodal big data.