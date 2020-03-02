WestPark Capital announces trading of $16,000,000 IPO for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC)

globenewswire
WestPark Capital announces trading of $16,000,000 IPO for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC)GlobeNewswireFebruary 03, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestPark Capital, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC, a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in Los Angeles, today announced the pricing and trading of the initial public offering ("IPO") for its client AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("AnPac Bio" or the "Company"), WestPark was the Lead Manager of the offering. 1,333,360 American depositary shares ("ADSs") were sold for a total of $16,000,320 in gross proceeds before fees and expenses. AnPac Bio's ADSs began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") on Thursday, January 30, 2020 under the trading symbol "ANPC".

In addition, AnPac Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 200,004 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts. If the underwriters choose to exercise their overallotment option, the total capital raised will be approximately $18,460,000.

WestPark Capital, Inc. acted as the Lead Managing Underwriter to this offering, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

AnPac Bio's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

This offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting:

WestPark Capital, Inc.
Attention: Craig Kaufman
Email: ckaufman@wpcapital.com
Phone: (347) 923-7404

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.:
WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.

About Anpac Bio:
Anpac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection. With two certified clinical laboratories in China, Anpac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. In a recent market research report by Frost & Sullivan, Anpac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. These clinical samples demonstrated that Anpac Bio's CDA technology could detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity. For more information, please visit: https://www.anpacbio.com.

Contact:
WestPark Capital, Inc.
Craig Kaufman
Email: ckaufman@wpcapital.com
Phone: (347) 923-7404

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.
Email: info@anpacbio.com

TRENDING

What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES