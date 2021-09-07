WeTrade Announces Partnership with Ticket Agents of Universal Studio Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("Wetrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), which is believed as the world's first technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro businesses, today announced that it has signed partnership agreement with a number of ticket agents of the Universal Studio Beijing Resort. According to the agreement, Wetrade will apply its pioneering SAAS technical system to the Universal Studio ticket distribution and provide a full set of ticket solution for tourism and hospitality partners.

The Universal Beijing Resort, which is the first Universal Studios theme park in China, the third in Asia and the fifth globally, will be officially open to guests on Sept. 20 and tickets will be available to purchase on Sept. 14. Due to the COVID-19 prevention and control requirements, there will be a restriction on its daily capacity- Hence tickets are expected to be rare resources. The signing of the agreement not only means that Wetrade can provide SAAS services and multi-channel marketing support for multi industries across China, but also help individual tourists purchase tickets through different channels. At the same time, the YCloud system allows users to share links in their private domain traffic to earn commissions. For the ticket agents, YCloud system also enables them to acquire new clients while selling tickets.

Dixon Dai (Dai Zheng), Founder, Chairman and CTO of Wetrade, welcomed the partnership: "Today's signing showcases Wetrade's capability of empowering different industries. Based on our hard work and connections in the industries of micro businesses, hospitality and tourism, we will provide more and better SAAS distribution marketing solutions. I look forward to establishing more partnerships as this one, and empowering more small and middle-sized enterprises, as well as micro businesses."

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is believed as the world's first technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro businesses, and is also believed as the first internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

