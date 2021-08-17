WeTrade Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("Wetrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today reports its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Pijun Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Wetrade, commented, "With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the digital transformation of the substantial industries, the demand for Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) business operation mode is completely exploded, which has driven our business progress into a rapid growth trajectory. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company's revenue and profit both exceeded our expectations."

Mr. Liu continued, "At present, the growth of public domain traffic tends to be flat. One of the few ways of breaking the ceiling of revenue growth is to build up private domain traffic. For Wetrade, we continuously improve the service capabilities and strive to become an assistant for merchants to develop in the private domain in order to grasp the dividends of the private domain economy. Recently, Wetrade has formally joined the Tencent' Thousand Sails Plan as a partner and also a service provider of Tencent Cloud."

Mr. Kean Tat Che, Chief Financial Officer of Wetrade, commented, "The Company still maintained a momentum of rapid development this quarter due to the maturity of YCloud technology and the growth of the Company's customer base. With the normalization of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, digital transformation of the offline retail industry has become a rigid demand. The Company is aiming to further expand in retail industry applications to provide efficient online marketing tools and solution for merchants and further strengthen the revenue base of the Group."

Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results





For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change Revenue

3.88

0.86

354.0% Gross Profit

3.69

0.86

331.7% Gross Margin

95.1%

100%

-4.9pp* Operations Profit

1.92

0.58

230.4% Net Income

1.84

0.57

223.0% Earnings Per Share

0.01

0.00

NM

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue

Total revenue were $3.88 million and $0.86 million from services revenue from customers and related party for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, the increase was mainly due to the service revenue generated from new customers during the period.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $0.19 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with nil for the same period of last year. The increase was in line with the increase in revenue and was mainly due to more staffs were recruited during the period.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $2.83 million, or 331.7% to $3.69 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $0.86 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 95.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 100% for the same period of last year.

Operations Profit

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.50 million, or 548.4%, to $1.77 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $0.27 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to increase in the payroll expenses as a result of new staffs were recruited for software development during the period as compared to no such software development in prior period.

Operations profit increase by $1.34 million, or 230.4% to $1.92 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $0.58 million for the same period of last year.

Net Income

Net income increase by $1.27 million, or 223.0% to $1.84 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $0.57 million for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share was 0.01 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with nil for the same period of last year.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results





For the Six Months Ended June 30, ($ millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change Revenue

6.66

0.88

660.4% Gross Profit

6.33

0.88

622.0% Gross Margin

94.9%

100%

-5.1pp* Operations Profit

2.67

0.58

361.4% Net Income

2.49

0.57

340.5% Earnings Per Share

0.01

0.00

NM

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue

Total revenue were $6.66 million and $0.88 million from service revenue from customers and related party for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, the increase was mainly due to the service revenue generated from new customers during the period.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $0.34 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with nil for the same period of last year. The increase was in line with the increase in revenue and was mainly due to more staffs were recruited during the period.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $5.45 million, or 622.0% to $6.33 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $0.88 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 94.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 100% for the same period of last year.

Operations Profit

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.36 million, or 1128.3%, to $3.66 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $0.30 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to increase in the payroll expenses as a result of new staffs were recruited for software development during the period as compared to no such software development in prior period.

Operations profit increased by $2.09 million, or 361.4% to $2.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $0.58 million for the same period of last year.

Net Income

Net income increased by $1.92 million, or 340.5% to $2.49 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $0.57 million for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share was 0.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with nil for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents for $3.21 million, compared to $4.64 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $0.96 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.20 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.17 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to nil for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was nil for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.22 million for the same period of last year.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is believed the world's first technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses，and is also believed as the first internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

+1-917-609-0333

tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

WETRADE GROUP INC BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts shown in U.S. Dollars)

June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 3,210,464



$ 4,640,603

Accounts Receivables



4,151,236





2,609,520

Note receivable



3,665,808





3,097,981

Other receivables



47,595





50,786

Prepayments



1,981,009





61,707

Total current assets



13,056,112





10,460,597

Non current Assets:















Property and equipment, net



170,428









Right of use assets



2,574,212





2,813,186

Intangible asset, net



43,411





49,029

Rental deposit



233,363





219,895

Total non-current assets



3,021,414





3,082,110



















Total Assets:

$ 16,077,526



$ 13,542,707



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Account payables



184,891





8,176

Accrued expenses



223,815





263,355

Tax payables



272,210





828,695

Amount due to related parties



560,500





416,500

Lease liabilities, current



612,537





569,865

Other payables



528,048





90,633



















Total Current Liabilities



2,382,001





2,177,224



















Lease liabilities, non current



2,187,361





2,471,598

Total Liabilities

$ 4,569,362



$ 4,648,822



















Stockholders' Equity:















Common Stock; $0.00 per share par value; 305,451,498 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020



-





-

Additional Paid in Capital



6,057,520





6,057,520

Accumulated other comprehensive income



698,900





578,735

Retained Earning



4,751,744





2,257,630

Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,508,164



$ 8,893,885



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 16,077,526



$ 13,542,707



WETRADE GROUP INC STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited





For the

Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2021



For the

Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020



For the Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2021



For the Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenue:























Service revenue, related party

$ -



$ 855,293



$ -



$ 876,363

Service revenue



3,882,893





-





6,663,816





-

Total service revenue



3,882,893





855,293





6,663,816





876,363

Cost of revenue



(190,459)





-





(336,767)





-

Gross Profit

$ 3,692,434



$ 855,293



$ 6,327,049



$ 876,363



































Operating expenses































General and administrative expense

$ 1,767,457



$ 272,608



$ 3,656,646



$ 297,698

Total operating expenses

$ (1,767,457)



$ (272,608)



$ (3,656,646)



$ (297,698)



































Profit from operations



1,924,977





582,685





2,670,403





578,665

Other revenue



115,084





121





198,599





121



































Profit before provision for income taxes



2,040,061





582,806





2,869,002





578,786

Income tax provision



(198,031)





(12,553)





(374,888)





(12,553)



































Net income

$ 1,842,030



$ 570,253



$ 2,494,114



$ 566,233



































Comprehensive income































Net income

$ 1,842,030



$ 570,253



$ 2,494,114



$ 566,233

Other comprehensive income































Foreign currency translation adjustment



172,098





(3,559)





120,165





(57,060)



































Total comprehensive income

$ 2,014,128



$ 566,694



$ 2,614,279



$ 509,173



































Earning per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.00



$ 0.01



$ 0.00



































Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted*



305,451,498





302,721,999





305,451,498





301,888,665



*Share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the increased number of shares resulting from a 1:3 stock split.