WeTV Bets Big on Southeast Asia with New Content Partnership Opportunities

WeTV looks to expand its local partner ecosystems to deliver the best of Asian entertainment to its viewers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 January 2022 - WeTV , Southeast Asia's leading video-on-demand (VOD) and over-the-top platform (OTT), has announced plans to aggressively ramp up its presence in Southeast Asia in 2022 and is welcoming local brands and advertisers in the region to join forces in reaching out to WeTV viewers.

WeTV is a global video streaming platform launched by Tencent Video, one of the largest online video platforms in China. Curated for international viewers, it is one of the largest digital video streaming destinations in several Asian markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. It is available on multiple platforms including mobile, desktop, tablets, and Smart TV and in 2022, it is set to introduce a list of titles geared towards keeping viewers in the region yearning for more. To date, WeTV has attained remarkable achievements in Southeast Asia, and they plan to break new barriers with a slew of over 40 locally produced WeTV Originals projects in their 2022 pipeline. For example, Season 1 of "My Girlfriend is an Alien" was a big hit in Indonesia, and viewers can look forward to Season 2 of this series. Other highly anticipated productions that will be launched in 2022 include Tencent Video Originals "The Longest Promise" and "Who Rules the World" as well as WeTV Originals "Little Mom 2", "My Lecturer My Husband S2" and more.

WeTV has been reaping the benefits of its long-term strategy to produce top quality original content specifically for Southeast Asian viewers. In 2021, WeTV Originals in Thailand were nominated for 6 awards at the 26th Asian Entertainment Awards, the largest television awards in Asia. This has proven to be a powerful springboard for home-grown talents to achieve fame internationally and for artists to be recognized for brand sponsorships. Along these lines, 2022 will see the continued release of WeTV Originals that were produced locally in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. These include "The Wife", a Thai television adaptation based on a popular Thailand novel which has garnered much attention in the past 20 years, as well as "Valentine's Again", another WeTV Thai Original which stars several popular local actors in a romantic comedy.

In 2021, WeTV achieved a significant milestone of over 60 million downloads globally – a 31% growth as compared to 2020. Additionally, the number of WeTV's monthly active users (MAU) has been growing exponentially year-on-year. From 2020 to 2021, WeTV saw a 67% spike in MAU, and an impressive leap of 95% in WeTV VIP users. These demonstrate WeTV's success in delivering first-class entertainment experience across an extensive range of genres to its viewers. Renowned international brands and agencies across multiple industries have also tapped WeTV for the purpose of reaching out to their target audiences. These include:

Telecommunications: 3BB, Advanced Info Service (AIS) Thailand, DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom, Maxis, PT Telkom Indonesia, Smart Communications

Agencies: GroupM, Interpublic Group (IPG), Omnicom Media Group (OMG)

Brands: Unilever, P&G, TikTok, Apple, Samsung, LG, OPPO, VIVO Huawei and Xiaomi





"Since our launch in 2019, WeTV has always sought to support the local creative sector, by offering attractive and customizable advertising and brand solutions to our partners," said Jeff Han, WeTV Director and Vice President of Tencent Video. "The past four years have been a ride, and we remain committed to growing not only our global presence but also helping local productions go international. With guaranteed high-quality content and an extensive range of platform offerings to meet the needs of every partner, WeTV aims to become the go-to digital content platform for our partners in the region."

ABOUT WeTV

WeTV is an Asian streaming service that sees the creation of premier video-on-demand (VOD) and provides over-the-top (OTT) local content. The streaming service provides content from around the region, inclusive of selected Chinese, Indonesian, Korean, Malaysian, Philippines and Thai series and movies. Operating as a freemium service, viewers can access some content without the need for a paid subscription and premium content at a small fee. The basic features also include free subtitles. WeTV is available on the browser at wetv.vip , or on the WeTV application that can be downloaded from the Apple Store for iOS users and the Google Play Store for Android users.





#WeTV

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.