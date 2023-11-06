WEX unveils simple reporting for Australian businesses, revolutionising fuel expense management

As a leading business fuel card in Australia, WEX Motorpass provides a simple and efficient reporting system that is set to transform the management of fuel expenses for businesses of all sizes.

—

WEX is a leading provider of company fuel cards that has garnered wide acceptance in the Australian market. Offering a comprehensive range of benefits for businesses, from sole traders to multinational corporations, WEX Motorpass can be used beyond fuel purchases for vehicle related services, roadside assistance and exclusive discounts through partnerships with industry leaders.

A standout feature of WEX Motorpass is its simplicity. Businesses no longer need to grapple with the hassle of collecting and managing paper receipts or filing tedious expense claims. The new reporting system streamlines this process, providing a seamless and convenient way to track expenses.

The reporting system is trackable, allowing businesses to monitor and report on their fuel card usage. This newfound level of transparency and control empowers businesses to manage their expenses more efficiently and effectively.

What sets WEX Motorpass apart is the degree of control it offers. Businesses can customise how their fuel cards are used, tailoring them to their specific needs. Whether it's for fuel and oil expenses only, all vehicle related costs or even a broader range of products, businesses can make the choice. The ability to set transaction restrictions, PIN authorisations, security alerts and monitor purchases through the Online Service Centre gives businesses unprecedented control over their fuel expenses.

To further enhance user experience and convenience, WEX Motorpass offers two dedicated mobile apps. The WEX Motorpass Driver app is a travel companion that helps drivers find the most cost-effective fuel options during their journey. Simultaneously, the WEX Motorpass account holder mobile app provides business account holders with the flexibility to manage their fuel cards and accounts from anywhere, ensuring they have the freedom to keep their expenses in check while on the move.

With everything consolidated under one virtual roof, the Online Service Centre simplifies administrative tasks. Businesses can log in 24/7 to set card controls, run reports, monitor activity, order additional cards and much more. The user-friendly interface ensures that managing fuel expenses is a hassle-free experience.

By empowering businesses with control, transparency and a comprehensive suite of tools, WEX Motorpass continues to set the industry standard for fuel cards for business in Australia.

For more information about the premier fuel cards in Australia, contact WEX.





About Us: WEX has been a trusted provider of fuel cards and payment solutions in Australia for over 30 years. With a strong commitment to customer service and innovation, WEX Motorpass has become a leader in the industry, serving businesses of all sizes with fuel and vehicle related expense management solutions.

