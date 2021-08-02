WH Group Rejoins the Fortune Global 500 List

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WH Group Limited ("WH Group" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 288), is pleased to announce that the Company ranked 474th on the 2021 "Fortune Global 500" list. It achieved global operating income of USD 25.6 billion in 2020. The Company also ranked 65th on the "Fortune China 500" list this year and its subsidiary company, Shuanghui Group ranked 151st on the "Fortune China 500" list, achieving operating income of RMB 73.9 billion in 2020.

The "Global 500" ranking list, regarded as the most famous and authoritative list for weighing large global enterprises, is elected and published by Fortune magazine annually. The ranking is based on the company's annual income as the main evaluation basis and it is the most reliable index for measuring the influence, scale and strength of commercial enterprises in the world.

Wan Long, WH Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "WH Group has ranked on the 'Global 500' List once again, which has fully demonstrated the company's ability to effectively deal with external challenges and operating risks as well as maintaining steady development. The past year has been a challenging year for most of the companies. As the world's largest pork company, WH Group has faced a series of challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, African swine fever and geo-political relations. The company has adopted various measures to prevent the pandemic and maintained stable business operations, resulting from the cohesion and contribution of the global management team. While maintaining stable production and operation, the Company strives to ensure food supply, protect employees' safety and actively perform the responsibilities in the role of global 500 companies. In the future, the Company's management team will continue to promote the core objectives of stable and sustainable development, adapt to consumer market changes, actively advocate the strategic deployment of informatization and digitalization, focus on the expansion and integration opportunities in the global market and further strengthen its leading position in the industry."