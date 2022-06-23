Whale introducing SDP at Seamless Asia 2022

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale, as a professional Omnichannel Digital Marketing Operation Platform established in China, has announced its participation in Seamless Asia 2022 on 22 June. Kevin Guan, the Chief Growth Officer of Whale attended this event as the panelist to discuss the topic of Unclok Omnichannel Scenes Data Black Box together with many professionals in the retail industry.

At this online panel, Kevin introduced Whale's brand new space digital solutions, SDP, Space Data Platform, and contributed deep insights regarding the Singapore retail market. He explained the actual situation about the current data missing in the local retail market. Also, he emphasized the high value of data collection and data analysis, as well as explaining a case study to demonstrate how brand store operation is empowered by Whale SDP.

Based on offline and online capabilities, Whale SDP integrated spatial intelligence, global data analysis, global content delivery and management, online and offline consumer behavior insights, and automated marketing operations to reconstruct "field" insights for customers.

"Our participation in Seamless Asia underscores our commitment in helping brands reshape and optimize their marketing tools, and allowing brand marketing to automatically adapt to consumption and dynamic changes in the customer journey to achieve improved marketing efficiency and business growth." said Kevin.

Whale innovates in AI, IoT and data technologies to provide data-driven, collaboration-first and easy-to-deploy omnichannel marketing solutions for brands. Whale aims to help retail brands achieve sustainable refined operation and lean growth. Now, Whale has served a wide range of industries such as F&B, beauty and skin care, fashion shoes and garments, luxury and jewellery, digital appliances, catering and tea, supermarket and convenience store, auto service and medicine and health. Whale has cooperated with more than 300 top brands in their own industries such as Unilever, Carrefour, Watsons etc,.

Welcome to gain more marketing knowledge at Seamless Asia 2022, or visit our Facebook and Twitter to learn more about Whale's digital solutions for brands and start growing with us!