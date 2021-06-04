WhaleTeq Launches First AED Management Platform with DFS200 to Provide Most Effective and Efficient Maintenance Solution

TAIPEI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhaleTeq, a Taiwan-based Innovative medical device testing solution company, launches the first AED management platform with their latest defibrillator tester, DFS200, to fill in the AED testing and maintenance gap. AED testing and maintenance is of great importance as AED failures can be life-threatening.



AED Management Platform with DFS200 (for reference only)

Despite the potential consequences of AED failures, AED aftercare and maintenance is not a standard service provided by most suppliers. The lack of awareness concerning the low availability of AEDs is a significant factor in this neglect. In addition, current maintenance methods are costly and infrequent since they require well-trained professionals to perform manual inspections. Seeing the need for an accessible means to ensure AEDs' safety and reliability, WhaleTeq endeavored to create an easy and reliable solution to AED maintenance. The introduction of the DSF200 allowed suppliers to ensure their AEDs' availability on-site with as little time possible.

Their newest AED Field testers, DFS200, provide a straightforward means to ensure all parts of an AED are functional, including the machine and the battery. This new model comes with various ECG patterns for AED defibrillation tests and an embedded battery voltage multimeter. Users can set different output thresholds to ensure the tested device will deliver the appropriate amount of energy for both adults and children during an emergency. Data retrieval and routine creation are two of the main features of DFS200. This field tester can hold a complete history of every measurement the user has made in the device, including AED test results, date and time, along with user notes.

This AED management platform allows users to use and store data on the cloud. This stored data helps identify any potential issues with minimal training. A user can access clear and simple analytics of tested AED with a complete history of testing records in a phone app. Results that need attention are marked so that anyone can easily spot abnormalities. This platform supports the company's latest field tester DFS200 as well as any IoT-enabled AED. With IoT-enabled AEDs, it can provide daily analytics. All the information will be presented in a straightforward layout to manage customers and devices effortlessly. WhaleTeq designed these features to promote regular testing and maintenance needed to reduce AED failures.

More info: www.whaleteq.com

About WhaleTeq Co. Ltd

Founded in September 2013, WhaleTeq provides first-class test solutions, including test equipment and associated services for medical devices. We strive to assist their clients in launching their top-quality medical device to the market in the most time and resources efficient way. Our specialty lies in physiologic monitoring systems testing, such as ECG, EEG, PPG, SpO2, respiration monitor testing. We are honored to have worked with renowned medical device providers such as GE, Philips, Siemens, Medtronic, as well as international laboratories such as UL, SGS, TUV and CSA.

