Wharton Launches Global MBA Program for Executives Cohort to Virtually Reach Rising Leaders Around the World

School is first among its peers to offer a blended executive MBA option, leveraging its world-renowned faculty and online learning experience to increase access for executives.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania today announced its intent to expand worldwide access to its MBA Program for Executives by launching its first-ever global cohort , with a program start date of May 2023. Those accepted into the new cohort will represent business professionals from Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe and beyond for whom a blended online/in-person learning format opens up greater accessibility to Wharton's world-class faculty and network. They will be taught by the same renowned Wharton professors who teach all Wharton MBA students. During the 22-month program, faculty will leverage the extensive online teaching skills they gained while guiding hundreds of students through the pandemic.



Wharton Launches Blended Executive MBA Cohort

"The new Global executive MBA cohort is 25% in-person, 75% live online with professors but 100% a Wharton MBA," said Brian Bushee, Senior Vice Dean of Teaching and Learning at the Wharton School. "We aim to bring together our most diverse cohort of learners yet – business professionals whose location, work, or personal situations preclude them from extensive travel but who share a passion for learning from Wharton faculty and from each other."

This new Global cohort marks another important milestone in the evolution of Wharton's executive MBA program. Wharton was a leader when it began its original Philadelphia program in 1975 and again when the Wharton San Francisco cohort convened in 2002. Now, Wharton is offering a blended online/in-person schedule that facilitates access to a Wharton MBA for talented candidates previously limited in their ability to participate.

Virtual instruction will take place in early morning or late evening hours aligned to eastern standard time, so students can operate around work schedules and take part from multiple different time zones. In addition to this online community, students will also spend significant time together in person during "residential weeks," at Wharton's Philadelphia and San Francisco campuses, as well as during the program's numerous international learning trips. Throughout the program, students will receive support from concierge-style classroom managers, direct regular contact with senior faculty who are distinguished experts in their fields, and access to Wharton's global network of 104,000 alumni–currently the largest of any business school in the world.

"The evolution of the Wharton executive MBA is a reflection of our entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to innovation in educational pedagogy," said Erika James, dean of the Wharton School. "The past two and a half years have proven that high-quality academic programs can successfully extend beyond the traditional in-person classroom experience. By coupling best-in-class virtual instruction with meaningful residential learning opportunities, we can extend the reach of a Wharton MBA education to even more leaders who are poised to grow economies and transform industries across the globe."

The Wharton MBA Program for Executives today educates more than 230 professionals each year, offering the same academic rigor and faculty as Wharton's full-time MBA program. Wharton's EMBA students earn the same degree as full-time MBA students.

Faculty will customize their class materials to meet the unique needs of a new Global cohort according to Peggy Bishop Lane, vice dean of Wharton's MBA Program for Executives.

"Our faculty will tailor their content and discussions for a more global audience, ensuring the curriculum is positioned to capitalize on the experiences of the students and prepare them for the challenges they will face in the next chapter of their careers," said Lane. "We are making investments in new technologies to enhance the virtual experience and engage students in and out of the classroom, regardless of their location. A priority of this program is for students to form the strong relationships that are a hallmark of the Wharton executive MBA experience."

Wharton is accepting applications now for the first MBA Program for Executives Global cohort, which begins May 2023. Interested candidates can view requirements, deadlines and complete their application at: whr.tn/apply-emba.

To learn more about the Wharton MBA Program for Executives Global cohort, visit whr.tn/global-emba

About the Wharton School