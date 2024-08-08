What a comeback: 2-time European truck champion and team principal of Buggyra ZM Racing, Martin Koloc, to race again after more than 25years

Following Aliyyah Koloc’s scheduled surgery at the end of July, her father and Buggyra ZM Racing’s team principal Martin Koloc will be behind the wheel of the Red-Lined REVO T1+ this weekend at the Hungarian offroad Baja.

—

For the former truck racer who won the European Truck Championship in 1995 and 1996, it will be a return behind the wheel after a 25-year hiatus.

"This year, I am actively involved in testing the car and contributing to its development. As Aliyyah underwent a scheduled surgery, I have decided to replace her now in Hungary, so that the car development continues. . Though I haven’t been racing competitively for over 25 years, I feel that I am an asset to the development program. We made improvements, especially on the chassis," Martin Koloc said.

Just as Martin will be competing in his first rally, Czech co-driver Vlastimil Miksch will be giving his racing navigator debut alongside him. "We completed 11 testing days together. So far, Vlastimil has only navigated in theory, so now he will put his knowledge to practice at race pace. We are taking into account possible mistakes, but we are not concerned about the result. The important thing are the race kilometers as we have some innovations on the car, especially on the chassis," explained Martin Koloc. Having a co-driver is the biggest novelty for the former successful truck racer. "We have practiced that he tells me about the turns ahead. It's a huge change compared to circuit racing. I've had to learn to think about what's going to happen and not just what I can see at the moment. As I'm used to doing a lot of things at once, it was rather difficutl for me at first to just focus on racing. But you have to give it 100 percent or you will have an accident," Martin Koloc said.

He sees a big advantage in the fact that, as the team boss also responsible for the Dakar Rally, he will get to experience offroad racing first-hand. "So far, I've only decided everything from my position as a manager. Now I will also know the long-distance rallies from the other side. This will give me a new perspective," the Buggyra ZM Racing team principal explained.

Before Aliyyah Koloc had her surgery, a small family battle took place on a six-kilometer test circuit. "It was not easy to match her time but we are each fast in a different passage, so we learned from each other," Martin Koloc added. Even at 57, the future rally debutant has no problems with his physical shape but he did have to adjust his training routine. "Mostly, I had to lose weight. It doesn't seem like it, but there's little room inside the car. Big muscles are useless here, you have to breathe. And the other thing was the cervical spine for which I did special exercises, so it's fine now," Martin Koloc revealed.

The Hungarian Offroad Baja will be held in the grounds of the largest military firing range in Central and Eastern Europe. The varied track will offer fast passages where the accelerator is often pushed all the way to the floor. But there are also sharp corners and long, sweeping curves, making the itinerary a true test of driving skills.

On Friday, August 9, the Hungarian Baja program includes a morning prologue followed by the first two stages, with the final two stages taking place on Saturday, August 10. The competitors will complete a total of 403 kilometers of special stages.

