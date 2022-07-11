What to Expect On BLUETTI Prime Day 2022

SYDNEY, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI has confirmed its annual shopping event - BLUETTI Prime Day on July 12-13. Now they've rounded up some of the best picks on official website: www.bluettipower.com.au, from solar power stations, solar panels to various accessories.



BLUETTI Prime Day 2022

BLUETTI EB200P - The Most Popular 2kWh Solar Generator

Packed with a 2200W AC pure sine wave inverter, an enormous 2048Wh capacity, and the most durable, safest LiFePO4 battery, EB200P can run most electrical appliances, including fridges, televisions, and air conditioners, etc.

Recharging by solar at a blistering speed up to 900W, you can juice up EB200P from zero to full in less than 4 hours with free, clean solar power alone!

BLUETTI EP500Pro & 2*PV120 - Reliable Home Backup System

The EP500Pro was born with stunning 5100Wh LiFePO4 batteries and 24/7 UPS, making it a reliable backup for essential needs during outages.

The EP500Pro is also equipped with a 3000W inverter to run all power tools without boosting the electric bills. Thanks to the MPPT and a 5400W super-fast input rate, recharge EP500Pro from 0 to 80% only takes as soon as 2 hours by prime sunshine.

BLUETTI AC300 & 2*B300 - Power Anything Imaginable

Though without built-in battery, AC300 can accept up to 4 B300 battery modules for a 12,288Wh capacity – Covering all family's basic needs for DAYS during power outages!

Dual recharging via wall outlet and solar panels, the AC300 can support up to 5400W horrendous total input rate. Plug the system in before packing up for the camping, and power will be ready when packing is complete.

More units recommended on BLUETTI Prime Day 2022 as well as the BLUETTI Winter Sale, which will last until July 24.

EB70 716Wh Portable Solar Generator

AC200P 2000Wh,2000W Versatile Power Station

B230 2048Wh LFP Expansion Battery

EP500 5120Wh Home Backup Power

PV120 120W Solar Panel

PV350 350W Solar Panel

