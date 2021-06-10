INFJ’s are intuition driven. They receive information from their dreams, intuition, and their inner guidance. They often get ideas for blog posts or article ideas from dreams. INFJs are able to filter out noise and information to focus on what’s important and valuable to them.

INFJs are intuition-driven. They receive information from their dreams, intuition, and their inner guidance. They often get ideas for blog posts or article ideas from dreams. INFJs can filter out noise and information to focus on what is essential and valuable to them.

What is the personality type of INFJ?



When you think about the personality type of INFJ, they are an empathetic, intuitive, and artistic individual. INFJs are intellectual, deep thinkers, and well versed in their respective topics. They are loving, caring, and affectionate and tend to make you feel like you are the only person in the world when you are with them. They love art and are incredibly passionate about what they are passionate about. They are focused on their strengths and not their weaknesses.

As opposed to thinker personality types like ISFJs, INFJs are feelers. They give more thought to the feelings than the logic and often focus on empathizing rather than scrutinizing.

What are the motivations of an INFJ?



People without INFJs in their life can find themselves quickly frustrated with them. The need for INFJs to complete tasks or finish projects quickly or get things done right away can be extremely frustrating to non-INFJs. Why do INFJs tend to be so passionate? Because they are good at getting to the core of the issue and not over-complicating things. However, INFJs can get pretty animated with their ideas and emotions, so it can be hard to keep a straight face while explaining their reasoning.

INFJs are also very loving and accepting, especially to those who have similar or the same values. They are very loyal and are a shoulder to lean on in times of struggle. They do not put as much pressure on themselves as some other types.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of an INFJ?



One of INFJ’s strengths is its ability to make connections and have deep, interpersonal relationships. They can feel emotions as deeply as any other person, and they can effectively articulate their thoughts and feelings. They connect to people emotionally, and such connection is inspiring and fulfilling for them. They are good at walking a thin line between compassion and protection.

Some will also view INFJs as the perfect people to do good work with. They are usually not judgmental or self-serving. As INFJ, they are often in their little world and can be unaware of others. It can be a lot of work for them to relate to other people, even if they are highly empathetic.

Conclusion

The personality type of INFJ are empathetic, highly intuitive, and are some of the best people you can work with. Like all personality types, INFJs have their quirks, strengths, and weaknesses. Whether or not you are an INFJ or just someone looking to understand better INFJ, a deeper understanding of how INFJs think and behave will help to improve your life.

