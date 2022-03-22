What You Need to Know about Harmony (ONE) in 2022

SINGAPORE, Mar 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2021 was a huge year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose to the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching a total staking assets of $1.8 billion thanks to the support of our users and partners worldwide. As we begin the new year 2022, Moonstake as well as our strategic coin partners have many exciting news and programs in store for you as our platforms scale and evolve. To welcome our user community into the exciting new year, we're creating a series of articles on what you need to know about our partner coins in the year 2022, this time with Harmony.



Since August 2020, Moonstake has been supporting ONE staking as both a staking Validator and Delegator via strategic partnership with the development team behind Harmony blockchain. Since then, Moonstake has hosted a number of campaigns that promote awareness of the Harmony ecosystem as well as adoption of ONE staking to global users. Moonstake's partner Binarystar, which runs Japan's biggest Blockchain Business Hub in Tokyo, also takes part in this partnership to support these marketing activities by hosting events and overseeing Harmony's community development in Japan.



2021 was a year of tremendous growth for Harmony blockchain, with strong focus on adoption, interoperability & decentralization. The Harmony team successfully accelerated adoption for the next 1 million users through workshops for developers, hackathons & grants. Harmony's own blockchain explorer and cross-chain NFT bridge were launched in June and November respectively. The network achieved a variety of key successful ecosystem growth metrics such as 227 DApps, over 400 million assets locked across cross-chain bridges, and 7,483 artists with $1.07 million in NFT sales. Harmony has also opened numerous regional DAOs including Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, Korean, French, German, Indonesian & Chinese speaking communities.



In 2022, the focus for Harmony is to further drive user adoption of the network by increasing accessibility to users across all blockchains and incentives to build on Harmony via grant programs for developers. The blockchain is also focusing on the highly demanded markets of NFTs and Metaverse via the Player ONE initiative focusing on accelerating the growth of gaming, social & work applications and use cases. Their ambitious goal is to make Harmony become the unifying Web3 platform building for billions of users by 2026.



Moonstake is proud to be strategic partners of Harmony. We will continue to maintain strong support for the ever growing and developing Harmony ecosystem and hope to bring even more great value to ONE and crypto users worldwide in 2022 to help accelerate adoption of the Harmony and Moonstake ecosystems together.



About Moonstake



Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.



Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 28 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.



Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools.



About Moonstake's staking business



For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 16 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.



About Harmony



Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain with key innovations in state sharding and peer-to-peer networking. Its sharding uses secure proof-of-stake and decentralized randomness, and its networking achieves optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.



Harmony helps businesses build marketplaces of fungible tokens (such as energy credits and loyalty points) and non-fungible assets (such as game collectibles and real estate).



Harmony is applying zero-knowledge proofs for data sharing while preserving the consumer's privacy. Common industry use cases include ad exchanges, credit ratings and many other data consortia that would otherwise take many years to form among competing companies.



Harmony recently launched on Binance and shipped Day ONE Mainnet.



