What You Need to Know about TRON in 2022

SINGAPORE, Jan 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2021 was a huge year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose to the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching a total staking assets of $1.8 billion thanks to the support of our users and partners worldwide. As we begin the new year 2022, Moonstake as well as our strategic coin partners have many exciting news and programs in store for you as our platforms scale and evolve. To welcome our user community into the exciting new year, we're creating a series of articles in collaboration with our strategic partner on what you need to know about our partner coins in the year 2022, this time with TRON.



As of October 2021, Moonstake has been supporting TRON staking as an official Super Partner of TRON network via strategic partnership with the TRON Foundation. Since then, Moonstake has hosted numerous campaigns and initiatives that promoted awareness and adoption of TRON staking such as webinars, staking tournaments, quizzes, and giveaways.



In 2021, the TRON Network underwent major changes and accomplished many historic milestones. In December, TRON achieved full decentralization, now being run by 27 Super Representatives from the community. In September, TRON joined Bitcoin and Ethereum with its successful listing of VanEck TRX ETP (VTRX) on the Deutsche Boerse and Euronext (Amsterdam and Paris), providing investor access in 14 European markets. By the end of the year, the total number of accounts on the TRON network exceeded 69 million and the total number of transactions was more than 2.7 billion. In this article, we will be interviewing our partner at TRON about what is in store for the TRON ecosystem and its user community in 2022.



Q1 Which 2021 achievements are you the most proud of?



2021 is a vintage year for TRON. The main achievements include:



TRON boasts the largest circulating supply of stablecoins across the globe, overtaking ERC-20 USDT in April and accounting for more than 50% of the global market.



TRX's daily burning first exceeded daily increase in January, making it one of the first deflating digital currencies in the world, and it has been in deflation since the end of October.



TRX has been accepted by JVCEA as authorized crypto assets in Japan since March, joining some 20 cryptocurrencies listed in Japan.



TRON has been supported by global institutions. In September, the global leading asset manager VanEck listed its TRX ETP on the Deutsche Borse Xetra and Euronext (Amsterdam and Paris), and the US-based crypto investment fund Valkyrie launched TRX trust.



Q2 What measures are you going to take in 2022 to further increase adoption of TRON?



As a DAO, which is fully digitalized and able to scale globally, TRON will speed up its global expansion towards the mission of delivering the Global Human Settlement Layer of the future.



Q3 What can users expect from TRON in 2022?



As a purely community-governed DAO, TRON allows users to participate in governance and decision-making in a fairer, freer and more flexible fashion. Users will enjoy the full range of rights to engage in and decide the future of the TRON Protocol, while the voice and needs of the community will be heeded as much as possible.



Besides, as the most inclusive blockchain network in the world, TRON will continue to provide users low-cost and high-speed decentralized services, including stablecoins, wallets, storage, exchanges, lending, liquidity mining, cross-chain applications, Oracle, social media, games, etc.



Moonstake is proud to be strategic partners of TRON. We will continue to maintain strong support for the ever growing and developing TRON ecosystem and hope to bring even more great value to TRON and crypto users worldwide in 2022 to help accelerate adoption of the TRON and Moonstake ecosystems together.



About Moonstake



As a world-leading staking service provider, Moonstake develops and operates decentralized wallet services for enterprises and end users.



Our full-scale staking business started in August 2020. With the support of users all over the world, our total staking assets has risen to 1.8 billion dollars. In June 2021, we ranked third among 15,000 staking providers globally.



So far, we have expanded our business and ecosystem through about 30 strategic partnerships, including major blockchains such as Emurgo which is a constituent organization of Cardano, TRON, and NEO. In May 2021, we became a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed company "OIO Holdings Limited" on the Singapore Stock Exchange and we are working to further expand Moonstake's business and improve our credibility.



About TRON



TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting nearly 100M monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years, with over 69 million users on the blockchain and upwards of 2.7 billion transactions. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of stablecoins across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum in April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in Dec 2021 and is now a purely community-governed DAO.



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com SINGAPORE, Jan 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2021 was a huge year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose to the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching a total staking assets of $1.8 billion thanks to the support of our users and partners worldwide. As we begin the new year 2022, Moonstake as well as our strategic coin partners have many exciting news and programs in store for you as our platforms scale and evolve. To welcome our user community into the exciting new year, we're creating a series of articles in collaboration with our strategic partner on what you need to know about our partner coins in the year 2022, this time with TRON.As of October 2021, Moonstake has been supporting TRON staking as an official Super Partner of TRON network via strategic partnership with the TRON Foundation. Since then, Moonstake has hosted numerous campaigns and initiatives that promoted awareness and adoption of TRON staking such as webinars, staking tournaments, quizzes, and giveaways.In 2021, the TRON Network underwent major changes and accomplished many historic milestones. In December, TRON achieved full decentralization, now being run by 27 Super Representatives from the community. In September, TRON joined Bitcoin and Ethereum with its successful listing of VanEck TRX ETP (VTRX) on the Deutsche Boerse and Euronext (Amsterdam and Paris), providing investor access in 14 European markets. By the end of the year, the total number of accounts on the TRON network exceeded 69 million and the total number of transactions was more than 2.7 billion. In this article, we will be interviewing our partner at TRON about what is in store for the TRON ecosystem and its user community in 2022.Q1 Which 2021 achievements are you the most proud of?2021 is a vintage year for TRON. The main achievements include:TRON boasts the largest circulating supply of stablecoins across the globe, overtaking ERC-20 USDT in April and accounting for more than 50% of the global market.TRX's daily burning first exceeded daily increase in January, making it one of the first deflating digital currencies in the world, and it has been in deflation since the end of October.TRX has been accepted by JVCEA as authorized crypto assets in Japan since March, joining some 20 cryptocurrencies listed in Japan.TRON has been supported by global institutions. In September, the global leading asset manager VanEck listed its TRX ETP on the Deutsche Borse Xetra and Euronext (Amsterdam and Paris), and the US-based crypto investment fund Valkyrie launched TRX trust.Q2 What measures are you going to take in 2022 to further increase adoption of TRON?As a DAO, which is fully digitalized and able to scale globally, TRON will speed up its global expansion towards the mission of delivering the Global Human Settlement Layer of the future.Q3 What can users expect from TRON in 2022?As a purely community-governed DAO, TRON allows users to participate in governance and decision-making in a fairer, freer and more flexible fashion. Users will enjoy the full range of rights to engage in and decide the future of the TRON Protocol, while the voice and needs of the community will be heeded as much as possible.Besides, as the most inclusive blockchain network in the world, TRON will continue to provide users low-cost and high-speed decentralized services, including stablecoins, wallets, storage, exchanges, lending, liquidity mining, cross-chain applications, Oracle, social media, games, etc.Moonstake is proud to be strategic partners of TRON. We will continue to maintain strong support for the ever growing and developing TRON ecosystem and hope to bring even more great value to TRON and crypto users worldwide in 2022 to help accelerate adoption of the TRON and Moonstake ecosystems together.About MoonstakeAs a world-leading staking service provider, Moonstake develops and operates decentralized wallet services for enterprises and end users.Our full-scale staking business started in August 2020. With the support of users all over the world, our total staking assets has risen to 1.8 billion dollars. In June 2021, we ranked third among 15,000 staking providers globally.So far, we have expanded our business and ecosystem through about 30 strategic partnerships, including major blockchains such as Emurgo which is a constituent organization of Cardano, TRON, and NEO. In May 2021, we became a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed company "OIO Holdings Limited" on the Singapore Stock Exchange and we are working to further expand Moonstake's business and improve our credibility. https://www.moonstake.io/ About TRONTRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting nearly 100M monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years, with over 69 million users on the blockchain and upwards of 2.7 billion transactions. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of stablecoins across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum in April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in Dec 2021 and is now a purely community-governed DAO.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com