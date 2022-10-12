Whatfix Strengthens Its Focus on APAC Growth with Key Executive Hires

In 2023, the company plans to grow 2.5X in the APAC region.

SINGAPORE, SYDNEY, BANGALORE, India and TOKYO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the digital adoption platforms (DAP) leader, today announced three strategic hires to drive growth in the APAC region.

Raj Sundarason joins as the Leader for Asia Pacific and Japan, Sameer Mishra has been named VP and Head of Sales for India and Southeast Asia, and Manojkumar Narayanakurup has been named the VP and Global Head for Services Partnerships and Alliances. These three new positions have been created to tap into APAC's technological advancements and growing GDP.

Since establishing its presence in APAC in 2014, Whatfix has set-up 5 offices across India, Singapore, and Sydney. Today, Whatfix has many customers in the region, including ICICI Bank, Decathlon International, Wipro Limited, Columbia Asia Malaysia, Omron, The University of Sydney, Axis Bank, and Northern Beaches Council. In the next year, the company plans to grow 2.5X in APAC. Since 2021, Whatfix has recorded a 74% YOY global ARR growth.

Raj Sundarason: Raj is a veteran and thought leader in the digital adoption space who will lead growth initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Singapore, he will have full accountability for accelerating go-to-market initiatives in APAC, designed with a 'customer-first' approach. Raj has firsthand experience in building a DAP hyper-growth business in the APJ region leading to an IPO. He is also the author of the multi-award-winning book 'The DAP Strategy', which has been described as "the ultimate playbook for success in a digital transformation program." Raj joins Whatfix from WalkMe, where he held multiple senior roles, including Chief Evangelist, and also spearheaded the company's growth in Australia, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Sameer Mishra: Sameer is based in India and will leverage his 16+ years of diversified technology experience to deepen Whatfix's presence in India and Southeast Asia. A computer engineer by training and an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Sameer most recently was Vice President and Head of Enterprise Sales for India at Happay, a fintech company in the B2B expense management space.

Manojkumar Narayanakurup: Manojkumar has 25+ years of experience in the IT industry, and has held senior roles in partnerships and alliances globally. At Whatfix, he will accelerate the rollout of a services partner program and focus on market expansion by penetrating into new markets and expanding the current footprint through a multifaceted partner ecosystem. Whatfix enjoys service partnerships with industry leaders such as Accenture, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and several more. Most recently, Manojkumar served as the Global Head for Partnerships and Alliances at WNS Global Services.

"We're excited to bring on these three technology industry superstars to contribute to our next stage of growth in APAC. The region is uniquely positioned because of its technology and transformation initiatives," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder at Whatfix. "As leaders in our category, we prioritize bringing the best people on board to maintain and push forward our standard of excellence. After the US and EMEA, we are eager to see Whatfix switch to hyper-growth in APAC."

Earlier this year, Whatfix achieved the Great Place to Work certification in India. The company also acquired Leap.is to propel its mobile DAP offering globally.

For more information on Whatfix, please visit whatfix.com .

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix's website .

