WhatsMyOffer.com Announces 90 Second Cash Offers For Houses

WhatsMyOffer.com, a cash home buyer of damaged and distressed homes, today announced the launch of its Instant Offer Engine, a web based application that allows homeowners to enter their address, confirm some details, and receive an estimated cash offer for their home instantly.

—

WhatsMyOffer.com, a cash home buyer of dated, damaged, or distressed homes, today announced the launch of its Instant Offer Engine, a web based application that allows homeowners to enter their address, confirm some details, and receive an estimated cash offer for their home instantly on their website, a first for the cash home buyer industry.

"We launched our Instant Offer Engine to give home owners the convenience of getting a transparent cash offer for their house from a national cash home buying company versus having to weed through local real estate wholesalers who often use predatory tactics to take advantage of sellers that are often in difficult situations," said Jason Blackburn, CEO and Founder of WhatsMyOffer.com.

With WhatsMyOffer.com, home owners have a reliable and trusted way to sell their home effortlessly and without doing any work on their property. When visiting their website, home owners can enter their address, confirm some basic details and the current condition of their home, and the Instant Offer Engine gets to work.

With a database of over 155 million properties and sales records, WhatsMyOffer.com's proprietary algorithm will determine a cash offer for your home based on comparable sales in your neighborhood, less repair and remodeling costs, and a small profit for their company. "We use the same profit percentage on every property. This way home sellers can trust that not only are we always giving them our best offer, but it's a cash offer that they can believe in," Mr. Blackburn continued.

According to Mr. Blackburn, many local property investors will persuade home sellers to sign real estate purchase contracts with unrealistic offers to "lock-up" the property, just to later go back to the sellers with a request for a price reduction. If the sellers are unwilling to lower their sales price, the property investor will back out of the contract with "escape" clauses they have in their contract leaving the sellers in an even more precarious position.

Mr. Blackburn said that when he founded WhatsMyOffer.com, he had a vision of bringing integrity and transparency to a sector of the real estate industry that has been known to be full of "fast talkers" trying to make a buck at the expense of distressed homeowners. By combining his 30 years of real estate experience with data and technology driven operations, he says WhatsMyOffer.com offers a simpler, more trustworthy, and transparent sales process for homesellers.

With WhatsMyOffer.com, there are no closing costs or agent fees, and homeowners can skip the hassle and expense of home repairs, cleanings, and showings. Homeowners can close in as quickly as 10 days and can choose chose a later closing date that works for them.

About WhatsMyOffer.com

WhatsMyOffer.com’s mission is to help homeowners get the best outcome when it’s time to sell a house that needs some love. Many sellers don’t have the time or resources to invest in repairs and cleaning to get the home market-ready. We started WhatsMyOffer.com to help sellers in this situation by offering a worry-free alternative to the traditional real estate agent sales process and a simpler, more trustworthy, and transparent sales process than offered by other cash home buying companies.

Founded in 2019 by veteran real estate consultant Jason Blackburn, WhatsMyOffer.com’s team brings a combined 100+ years of local real-estate experience. WhatsMYOffer.com is headquartered in Texas but purchases homes nationwide. To learn more visit www.whatsmyoffer.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Taylor Hicks

Email: Send Email

Organization: WhatsMyOffer.com

Phone: (210) 899-6780

Website: https://whatsmyoffer.com

Video URL: https://youtu.be/3Cth5CQ5KRc

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/whatsmyoffercom-announces-90-second-cash-offers-for-houses/89031733

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89031733