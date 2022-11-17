When regulating the metaverse, lessons can be learned from existing approaches to regulating online spaces—from video games to social networks

Economist Impact and Meta to convene top policymakers and industry experts to discuss how stakeholders can work together to develop principle-based approaches to privacy, safety, and integrity in virtual worlds.

Leading experts sharing their insights include:

Haksoo Ko, Chairman, Personal Information Protection Commission of the Republic of Korea

Yuto Kunitake, Chairman, Virtual Rights Council

Tammy JihHsuan Lin, Professor, National Chengchi University

Rob Sherman, Vice-president and deputy chief privacy officer for policy, Meta

Charles Ross, Principal, policy & insights, Economist Impact

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our global events .





About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.



For more information, visit about.facebook.com/metaverse/impact/ .



