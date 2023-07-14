“Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom": An Enthralling Art Exhibition at SPATIUM GINZA

New York-based Artists Chengmin Gabrielle Dan and Xing Li Explore the Intricacies of Love through Photography and Paint

—

"Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom," a new art exhibition, opens July 14th at the gallery in the esteemed SPATIUM GINZA. Curated by Zhiheng Ashley Zhang and Chunchun Tao, the exhibition brings together the evocative works of New York-based artists Chengmin Gabrielle Dan and Xing Li.



The exhibition offers a deep exploration into the complexities of love, desire, and human connection. Through Chengmin's photographic series "1.2.3." and Xing's expressive oil paintings on the theme of roses, the artists navigate the landscape of love, from passionate bloom to the piercing thorn. Together, they have crafted tales that delve into the intricate tapestry of emotions, encompassing passion, love, lust, and yearning.



Chengmin's latest series, "1.2.3.", unravels the intricacies of human connections, individuality, and the profound impact of life's complexities. She delves into the intricate dynamics of love. Through this collection, "1" encapsulates the exploration of individuality and the path of self-discovery. "2" captures the essence of intimate connections, portraying the harmonies and challenges within relationships. Lastly, "3" delves into the complexities of life's systems, exposing themes of infidelity, betrayal, morality, and the struggle to preserve humanity amidst emotional turmoil.



Xing's rose-centric paintings, on the other hand, capture the essence of love, from its alluring bloom to its harsh thorns. This exhibition showcases her work centers on the symbolic resonance of the rose. The artist's oil paintings pulsate with vibrancy, capturing the visceral spectrum of love. Through Xing's deft strokes, each rose becomes a mirror, reflecting love’s dichotomies and the emotional bonds it inspires.



SPATIUM GINZA, a cornerstone of the Tokyo art scene, is located at 6-6-11 Tsukiji, Chuo City, Tokyo 6-6-11 SPATIUM GINZA. SPATIUM GINZA is known for its dedication to showcasing high-caliber local and international art within its on-site gallery. With regular exhibitions, SPATIUM GINZA serves as a beacon for the city's vibrant artistic community and art enthusiasts alike.



The "Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom" exhibition promises a rich exploration of human emotion, portrayed through the lenses of two accomplished artists. Don't miss this powerful display of passion and connection.

About Chengmin Gabrielle Dan



A multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker, Chengmin Gabrielle Dan hails from New York and is known for her bold exploration of human relationships and individuality. Her powerful narratives challenge viewers, sparking introspection and conversation. The exhibition "Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom" marks another milestone in her impressive journey of artistic discovery.

About Xing Li



Xing Li is an esteemed New York-based artist specializing in oil paintings. Her distinctive use of symbolism and color invokes intense emotional responses, making each piece a vibrant exploration of love's myriad facets. This exhibition will showcase her ability to represent the most profound of human experiences through her art.

About the Exhibition:

Location: 104-0045 6-6-11 Tsukiji, Chuo City, Tokyo, Spatium Ginza Pony

Opening Hours: 10am - 9pm ; July 14 (Opening Night): 6pm -10pm

About Us: SPATIUM GINZA, a cornerstone of the Tokyo art scene, is located at 6-6-11 Tsukiji, Chuo City, Tokyo 6-6-11 SPATIUM GINZA. SPATIUM GINZA is known for its dedication to showcasing high-caliber local and international art within its on-site gallery. With regular exhibitions, SPATIUM GINZA serves as a beacon for the city's vibrant artistic community and art enthusiasts alike.

Contact Info:

Name: Blair

Email: Send Email

Organization: SPATIUM GINZA

Address: 132 West 31th St. 9th Floor

Phone: 7188830287

Website: https://www.spatiumstay.com/



Release ID: 89102368

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.