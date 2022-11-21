Where your days begin again: Medical Korea

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of international medical tourists visiting Korea increased by 25% from 110,000 in 2020 to 140,000 in 2021 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Medical Korea shines in Times Square in Manhattan, New York.

Korea is one of the most advanced countries in medical technology, excelling in major medical surgeries and treatment across various specialties, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, spine, infertility, and physiotherapy.

Internal medicine attracted the most international patients to Korea, followed by physical examination. Plastic surgery and dermatology ranked 3rd and 4th, respectively. The number of foreign patients visiting Korea is expected to rise in the post-pandemic era.

Medical Korea's website (www.medicalkorea.or.kr) is operated by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) as an official website of the Korean government and provides information and statistics related to Korea's medical services available to foreign patients. It is a one-stop service for international tourists visiting Korea for medical treatment.

The website also provides information on Korean government agencies, associations, and medical institutions as well as other essential information for visiting Korea, such as medical visas. Medical Korea's official website is available in four languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, and Russian. Click the link below to visit the website for details. (www.medicalkorea.or.kr)

About KHIDI

Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) is a government-affiliated institution operating under the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea. KHIDI was established in 1999 with the purpose of providing professional and systematic support for development of Korean healthcare industry in order to enhance its competitiveness on a global scale.

Its aim is the promotion of advanced healthcare services with a long-term perspective to turn the healthcare business into a new growth engine for Korea's creative economy. it is striving to generate the 'Korean-wave' in the global healthcare industry by combining the strength of Korea's medical services, pharmaceutical products, medical devices and cosmetics.

