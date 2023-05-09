Whisper Beam Wireless To Power Avealto High-Altitude Airships

Avealto, Ltd. today announced it is collaborating with Electric Sky on using Whisper Beam wireless transmissions to power Avealto’s high-altitude airships.

Avealto is developing a fleet of High Altitude Wireless Infrastructure Platform (“WIP”) vehicles to provide telecommunications backhaul services to remote regions of the world. The WIP airships will fly autonomously at an altitude of around 20,000 meters (65,000 feet), using all-electric propulsion to remain on‑station for months at a time. On-board solar arrays will power the airships during the day. Whisper Beam transmitters would power them at night, to hold position and keep working after the sun sets.

“Whisper Beam power brings a much-sought option to our High Altitude Wireless Infrastructure Platforms,” said Avealto CEO Walt Anderson. “Near the equator we can run on solar cells 24/7 all year long, but in higher latitudes long winter nights are a challenge. Whisper Beam power can enable Avealto to bring new data and communications services to more people in the world.”

“This is a game changer for rural living,” Anderson added, “From equatorial regions we’ll expand north and south to underserved areas of the Mediterranean, northern Europe, Canada, Alaska, South American, Southern Africa and the United States, enabling high-bandwidth internet access without the high cost of satellite links."

Avealto is a world leader in the race to develop telecommunications WIPs. Avaliant LLC, an independent communications-engineering firm, recently surveyed the worldwide field of companies seeking to provide rural data delivery and observed: “From the perspective of HAPS (WIPs) competitors AVEALTO appears to have the advantage.” The new Whisper Beam power option would further strengthen Avealto’s offerings.

El-Sky’s Whisper Beam system uses a ground array to transmit radio waves straight up to altitudes of 20 km/65 thousand feet, where a receiver converts the waves to electricity. Under the agreement announced today, Avealto and El-Sky will collaborate on adapting the receiver to provide electricity onboard the High Altitude Platform. Anderson noted that “at times the HAPS draws as much as 60 kilowatts, and Whisper Beam power presents a very elegant solution for extended nighttime operations.”

In November 2021 the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded El-Sky a contract to evaluate Whisper Beam technology for powering UAVs in flight. El-Sky CEO Robert Millman said that “High Altitude Platforms are another great application of this self-focusing transmission technology. We’re extending the all-weather beam to enable electric propulsion above a national air space, bringing the ‘missing piece’ needed to expand low-cost internet access in rural areas.”

Avealto and El-Sky project the development program could last several years, as Avealto steadily expands operations away from equatorial regions. “Later in the program we may also explore using WIPs to relay power from one ground station to another, reducing reliance on diesel generators in remote villages,” Millman added.

About Avealto : Founded in 2013 by Walt Anderson, Avealto, which translates to “High Bird” in Spanish, is a privately held UK-based company. Avealto connects unserved- and underserved-regions, mobile operators, VSAT networks and the maritime industry with Wireless Infrastructure via lighter-than-air, solar-powered, and uncrewed Wireless Infrastructure Platform (WIPs). Avealto’s mission is to fund, build, and operate hundreds of WIPSs in order to provide mobile telephony, broadband communications and other hosted payloads for the three billion people who don’t have adequate access to telecom and data networks. These High Altitude Wireess Infrastructure Platforms will integrate into existing terrestrial and satellite infrastructure to provide low-cost connectivity throughout the world. Find out more at: https://avealto.com/

About Electric Sky, Inc. : El-Sky is electrifying flight. Its novel power and propulsion solutions enable flight vehicles of all sizes, speeds and altitudes to “go electric” for lower cost and zero emissions. Operations are in the Seattle area and Midland, Texas. Find out more at: http://www.el-sky.com/

About Us: Avealto Ltd. was founded with the purpose of connecting the unconnected, serving the underserved, and bringing the rest of the world into the Global Conversation. We hope you’ll join us.

