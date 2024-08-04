WhistlinDiesel Team Puts Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 to the Ultimate Test

WhistlinDiesel's latest video features extreme tests on the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150. The challenges include backing the Cybertruck off a tow truck, tackling rough terrain, high-speed driving, off-road trials, mudding, bomb impacts, and suspension tests, pushing vehicle durability to the limits.

WhistlinDiesel's YouTube channel is all about pushing vehicles to their absolute limits in the most insane ways possible. Top videos, amassing over 31M views, include catching a thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment and a Hellcat on horse buggy wheels doing burnouts with over 22M views. The channel's 7.63M subscribers tune in for durability tests on luxury vehicles like Ferraris and G-Wagons, as well as unique overseas cars like the Toyota Hilux. The channel delivers extreme content that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.



In their most anticipated video yet, the WhistlinDiesel team announced they are putting the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 head-to-head in a series of extreme tests. First, they backed the Cybertruck off a rollback tow truck to see what would happen. Then, both trucks tackled a log and culvert speed bump test, handling rough terrain. They didn't stop there—both vehicles were driven at high speeds for a test and then put through an off-road challenge that would push any standard vehicle to its limits.



The tests continued with a mudding test, making the trucks plow through thick, slippery mud to check their traction. To top it off, they hit them with 6-inch mortar shells in a bomb test to see how they’d handle explosive impacts. Finally, the trucks took part in a jumping test, flying over 10 feet in the air to test their suspension and stability.







Beyond these tests, WhistlinDiesel is known for other wild stunts, such as dropping a car from a 150-foot crane, driving a truck through a house, and even putting a Lamborghini on tank tracks. Their innovative and rigorous testing methods show that no vehicle can escape their creative chaos.



WhistlinDiesel consistently demonstrates the extreme durability of vehicles through unconventional methods, proving that every vehicle faces relentless and inventive testing.

