White Oak Landscape Announces Gift Donation to Clark’s Christmas Kids

White Oak Landscape, a residential and commercial landscape firm providing award-winning landscape design and installation, landscape lighting, irrigation systems, retaining walls, hardscapes, water features, and stonework to beautify outdoor spaces in Atlanta, Buckhead, Vinings, Kennesaw, and Marietta, is proud to announce its recent donation to the annual charity organization Clark’s Christmas Kids.

Running for 33 years, Clark’s Christmas Kids’ mission is to ensure every child in the Georgia foster care system has at least one gift on Christmas day. Committed to helping its local community, White Oak Landscape joined a number of other prominent Atlanta businesses to reach a total of 22,000 gifts, enabling over 7 thousand children to wake up to 3 presents on Christmas morning.

This community-centered approach is at the heart of White Oak Landscape’s company ethos, with its expert design, build, and maintenance landscaping services always being uniquely tailored to match a client’s exact outdoor vision. The Landscape Company Atlanta’s professional team has more than 40 years of experience and understands how to design, plan, and execute a landscape in a way that will be beautiful and efficient.

“Our landscape professionals help bring your dreams to life; whether it’s the trickling pond next to your outdoor seating area, the warm fire in your grand outdoor chimney, or even the desire to leave the maintenance of your property to the professionals,” said a spokesperson from White Oak Landscape. “Our team offers landscape expertise and experience.”

The premier provider of landscaping services in metro Atlanta offers both commercial and residential landscaping services in and around the Greater Atlanta that save clients in the form of time, skill, and long-term maintenance. These include:

Commercial Landscaping Services: White Oak Landscape is passionate about establishing long-term relationships with clients and is dedicated to ensuring the landscaping provided will complement the building and provide an inviting atmosphere for clients and customers. Working directly with building owners, developers, and property management companies, the Atlanta landscaping professionals will create a customized maintenance program and commercial landscaping design that is suited to a business’s specific needs.

Residential Landscaping Services: The expert landscaping company endeavors to help every family create the landscape of their dreams by taking the time to look at the big picture. To ensure client satisfaction, White Oak Landscape accounts for soil type, sun exposure, and water needs to pick the plants, foliage, and overall design of the project. Additionally, once the landscape design and installation are complete, White Oak Landscape offers professional landscape maintenance, from leaf removal and grass cutting, sprinkler system and irrigation, maintenance, and servicing to keep a landscape looking good and plants healthy in every season.

White Oak Landscape invites residents and businesses in Atlanta, Buckhead, Vinings, Kennesaw, and Marietta to fill out the convenient contact form on its website today to hear back from the professional team and to begin creating the landscape of their dreams.

About White Oak Landscape

Since 1977, White Oak Landscape has been designing and maintaining landscapes for new construction and established commercial and residential properties. With a deep understanding of Atlanta’s history and modern landscape design, they offer a unique blend of preservation and innovation for Commercial Landscapes and Residential Estates around Atlanta. White Oak Landscape offers both design and maintenance services, irrigation, landscape lighting, stonework, water features, and outdoor living spaces.

About the company: Since its inception, White Oak Landscape has grown its services from just landscape design and installation, to now including all complimentary landscape services.

